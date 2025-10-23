Wellness Is dirty soda the next big drink trend — or just a sugary headache in a cup? Before you grab a cup of Utah’s TikTok-famous “dirty soda,” here’s what experts say about its health risks. Dirty sodas need flavored syrups and other additions, as seen in the Sodaddy soda trailer owned by Juliano and Jessica Pereira. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

If you've seen someone on TikTok pour coconut syrup and cream into a Diet Coke, you've met the latest viral drink — the dirty soda. Part dessert, part caffeine fix, the fizzy drink (which has many variations) is finally making its way to Georgia, as national chain Swig prepares to open its first Atlanta-area locations in Brookhaven and North Druid Hills, according to previous reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But while the trend has soda lovers mixing up pastel-colored drinks for social media and posting them online, health experts warn that dirty soda may be more indulgent than it looks. RELATED 'Dirty soda' is all the rage. Swig bets Coca-Cola's hometown will love it. More milkshake than soda "A dirty soda is unapologetically a treat," said Kip Hardy, manager of food service projects for Emory Healthcare's Food & Nutrition Services. "They're highly customizable and fun, but nutritionally they can often be closer to a milkshake or a float than a soda."

A standard 12-ounce soda has about 150 calories and 39 grams of sugar, Hardy said. Add syrups, creamer and a topping, and a "dirty" version can easily climb to 250—400 calories and 55—70 grams of sugar. RELATED Here's why experts say you should cut back on added sugar That much sugar (especially on an empty stomach) can send blood sugar soaring, then crashing soon after. Over time, those spikes and dips can contribute to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, tooth decay and other health problems. "A typical dirty soda has more than double the daily limit of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association," Hardy said. "It triggers a rapid glucose surge followed by a crash, hunger and fatigue a few hours later." If you're looking for a lighter version, Hardy suggests using "syrups and flavors with non-nutritive sweeteners instead of high-sugar syrup (and keeping other mix-ins moderate)." But, she cautioned, "It's not a license to go crazy with toppings or extra cream."

“The best thing you can do if you are having any kind of treat including a dirty soda is to slow down and really savor it and enjoy it slowly,” she added. “And watch how often you are consuming ‘sweet treat’ style drinks and whether it’s creeping into everyday habit.”

A social media sugar rush Despite the nutrition concerns, dirty soda's popularity keeps growing. Originating in Utah, the drink first caught on with members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who typically avoid coffee and alcohol. It became their creative alternative — a customizable, caffeine-optional pick-me-up. Then Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and TikTok took it mainstream. "It's just fun," said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest. "Consumers — especially younger consumers — really love customizing drinks. That's a big trend that's been going on for a while." Stanford said dirty soda's success online comes down to how well it fits visual trends. "It's really great content for TikTok," he said. "Even right down to ASMR — when they tap on the glass or the can or you hear the fizz or pour the cream in and swoop in past the ice — it's just perfect for that."

Indulgence with staying power Stanford, a former AJC reporter who's covered Coca-Cola and beverage trends for decades, said the dirty soda boom shows how Gen Z approaches sugar differently. "They're not saying 'no sugar ever,'" he said. "They indulge when it feels like an experience and when they're deciding to indulge." Even major companies are paying attention. A Coca-Cola spokesperson said in a statement that the brand is "energized by the growing momentum around custom beverages and dirty soda-inspired drinks," according to the AJC. PepsiCo is testing similar flavors, including a "Dirty Mountain Dew" cream soda launching in 2026. For Atlanta — home of Coke — the arrival of Swig feels almost inevitable.