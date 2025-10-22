Trendy ‘dirty soda’ pops from screens to Atlanta with Swig’s planned arrival

From 2022: Dirty soda has taken over TikTok and Mormon moms love it

For a long time, there weren’t many spots in Atlanta to find dirty soda. Some enthusiasts follow online recipes to make them at home or place modified drink orders at Starbucks, mixing in their own soda from a can.

For a long time, there weren’t many spots in Atlanta to find dirty soda. Some enthusiasts follow online recipes to make them at home or place modified drink orders at Starbucks, mixing in their own soda from a can.

But many have never even heard of it. At Sodaddy, they still have to explain to people what exactly it is.

Celebrities, social media influencers and consumers posting about dirty soda online — particularly on TikTok and Instagram — have “skyrocketed over the last number of years, especially the past year,” he said in an interview with the AJC.

As awareness grows, dirty soda has become more than a passing social media fad, said Joseph Chen. He is the CEO and founder of Leo and Dragon, a Toronto consulting firm that researches and predicts food and beverage trends.

“At first it seems weird,” Pereira said. “They’re a little hesitant, but I don’t think we’ve had a single person we’ve served not like the product.”

Celebrities, social media influencers and consumers posting about dirty soda online — particularly on TikTok and Instagram — have “skyrocketed over the last number of years, especially the past year,” he said in an interview with the AJC.

As awareness grows, dirty soda has become more than a passing social media fad, said Joseph Chen. He is the CEO and founder of Leo and Dragon, a Toronto consulting firm that researches and predicts food and beverage trends.

“At first it seems weird,” Pereira said. “They’re a little hesitant, but I don’t think we’ve had a single person we’ve served not like the product.”

“Everyone is jumping into this,” he said.

Chick-fil-A now serves a Cherry Berry Sprite alongside its Cherry Sunjoy, which combines tea, lemonade and berry flavoring. PepsiCo launched its Wild Cherry and Cream flavor this year and is creating “Dirty Mountain Dew” cream soda in 2026. Other fast food restaurants have created limited-time dirty soda options to test the waters, Chen said.

At Swig, a 16-ounce soda starts at about $2 and increases in price with each add-on like fresh fruit, fruit purees, flavored syrups, creams and garnishes. The company is betting on the concept’s lasting appeal with multiple brick-and-mortar shops slated for the Atlanta area next year.

Petitions filed with the city of Brookhaven show Swig’s intention to turn a McDonald’s into a drive-through soda shop at 3510 Ashford Dunwoody Road near Blackburn Park. The special land use permit application is still under review, according to the city.

The other proposed location, at 2960 N. Druid Hills Road, would bring a drive-thru to the Toco Hill area. If approved, Swig hopes to open both soda shops by fall of 2026, according to a company spokesperson.

Swig didn’t provide many details, citing the early stages of the approval process. But in a statement the company said it can share “our excitement about bringing Swig to Georgia!”

Chen predicts it will be successful in Atlanta — “Coke’s market,” he said.

“Coke, Diet Coke — a lot of products that they have are basically the base for dirty soda. So I’m really curious to see how the consumer in Atlanta will be embracing this,” he said. “I think they will do really well.”

Chick-fil-A now serves a Cherry Berry Sprite alongside its Cherry Sunjoy, which combines tea, lemonade and berry flavoring. PepsiCo launched its Wild Cherry and Cream flavor this year and is creating “Dirty Mountain Dew” cream soda in 2026. Other fast food restaurants have created limited-time dirty soda options to test the waters, Chen said.

At Swig, a 16-ounce soda starts at about $2 and increases in price with each add-on like fresh fruit, fruit purees, flavored syrups, creams and garnishes. The company is betting on the concept’s lasting appeal with multiple brick-and-mortar shops slated for the Atlanta area next year.

Petitions filed with the city of Brookhaven show Swig’s intention to turn a McDonald’s into a drive-through soda shop at 3510 Ashford Dunwoody Road near Blackburn Park. The special land use permit application is still under review, according to the city.

The other proposed location, at 2960 N. Druid Hills Road, would bring a drive-thru to the Toco Hill area. If approved, Swig hopes to open both soda shops by fall of 2026, according to a company spokesperson.

Swig didn’t provide many details, citing the early stages of the approval process. But in a statement the company said it can share “our excitement about bringing Swig to Georgia!”

Chen predicts it will be successful in Atlanta — “Coke’s market,” he said.