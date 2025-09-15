The road to recovery

Marietta resident Bruce Powell had a bad case of vertigo 10 years ago.

“I never recovered my full balance,” he said. An MRI ruled out neurological causes, and there were no signs of injury or stroke. His doctor recommended physical therapy, but eventually Bruce needed more.

Credit: Seth Carver Credit: Seth Carver

“They got me to the place where I was somewhat confident with where I was, but I was never completely satisfied because I had plateaus,” the retired teacher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That changed when Bruce’s wife discovered Strength. Balance. Mobility. in Kennesaw. The gym specializes in helping adults ages 55+ increase their quality of life through personalized strength training. After just three months at two to three visits weekly, Bruce, who is 73, was able to walk up and down three flights of stairs in his townhome “safely and confidently.”

“My mobility is so much better than it was,” he shared. “I’m getting back to the point where I can multitask by walking and carrying things.”

Benefits of strength training

There are several benefits to strength training. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can help preserve and enhance your muscle mass while increasing bone density. It increases your metabolism — and can overall improve your quality of life, making it easier to do everyday tasks.

“I am a big promoter of functional movement training among people over 60,” said Dr. Powell.

Credit: Seth Carver Credit: Seth Carver

These exercises mimic daily activities and can be done at home. For example, try a simple sit-to-stand exercise. Ideally without assistance, sit down, stand up and sit again. Three reps of 10 is a good start. Also, try standing on one foot at a time for 30 seconds. Remember to always consult your doctor before beginning a new program.

So, what’s next for Bruce?

“I can’t wait to go to the grocery store and walk confidently up every single aisle,” he said. “I’m getting there!”