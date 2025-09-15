Occasional falls and loss of balance can be frustrating. But Atlanta physical therapist Dr. Joseph Powell says the cause of these challenges may not solely be the result of aging per se.
“Falls are not necessarily a natural part of aging but rather a result of the physiological and neurological changes that do naturally occur as we age.”
Dr. Powell says typical causes for balance deficits may include the loss of muscle flexibility, reduced strength, postural changes and infrequent activity. Studies show strength training can help.
The road to recovery
Marietta resident Bruce Powell had a bad case of vertigo 10 years ago.
“I never recovered my full balance,” he said. An MRI ruled out neurological causes, and there were no signs of injury or stroke. His doctor recommended physical therapy, but eventually Bruce needed more.
Credit: Seth Carver
Credit: Seth Carver
“They got me to the place where I was somewhat confident with where I was, but I was never completely satisfied because I had plateaus,” the retired teacher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
That changed when Bruce’s wife discovered Strength. Balance. Mobility. in Kennesaw. The gym specializes in helping adults ages 55+ increase their quality of life through personalized strength training. After just three months at two to three visits weekly, Bruce, who is 73, was able to walk up and down three flights of stairs in his townhome “safely and confidently.”
“My mobility is so much better than it was,” he shared. “I’m getting back to the point where I can multitask by walking and carrying things.”
Benefits of strength training
There are several benefits to strength training. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can help preserve and enhance your muscle mass while increasing bone density. It increases your metabolism — and can overall improve your quality of life, making it easier to do everyday tasks.
“I am a big promoter of functional movement training among people over 60,” said Dr. Powell.
Credit: Seth Carver
Credit: Seth Carver
These exercises mimic daily activities and can be done at home. For example, try a simple sit-to-stand exercise. Ideally without assistance, sit down, stand up and sit again. Three reps of 10 is a good start. Also, try standing on one foot at a time for 30 seconds. Remember to always consult your doctor before beginning a new program.
So, what’s next for Bruce?
“I can’t wait to go to the grocery store and walk confidently up every single aisle,” he said. “I’m getting there!”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Feeling a loss of energy as you age? Here’s how to get that spark back
These tips will help you recharge and reclaim your energy at any age.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to take responsibility for public health chaos
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he wants to clean house at the CDC and other agencies, but he is merely sowing chaos and confusion.
Falcons’ Drake London has right AC joint shoulder sprain
Falcons’ Drake London was injured late in the loss to the Bucs on Sunday, verdict is a right AC joint shoulder sprain.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Delta suspends employees for social posts related to Charlie Kirk’s killing
Delta joins a list of employers, including an NFL team and news network MSNBC, that have punished employees for posting inflammatory comments about Kirk’s death.
As Tech, UGA celebrate, a historic first for state’s Division I teams
All seven of the state's FBS and FBC teams — Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Mercer and West Georgia — prevailed Saturday.
Suspect arrested after North Georgia officer shot in line of duty
Capt. Brantley Worley remains in critical condition after incident in McCaysville, which is near the Georgia-Tennessee border.