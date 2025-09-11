When Deborah Darling first splashed across my social media page, it was total shock and awe. Shocked at her silver, four-inch curl rising three inches above her scalp, and awe because she was stunningly beautiful.
At 63, this South African — only 10 years into her modeling career — proves that one is never too old and it’s never too late. She is unapologetically herself and aging fiercely. If her hair doesn’t make you take a second look, her bold frocks and galvanizing confidence will.
Is it possible to harness that dynamic presence at this stage in my life? Living one’s best life empowers the best version of ourselves, and defining our fashion style is part of the process. Style doesn’t just happen; it is intentional and constructed with attention to detail, taking into account personality and lifestyle.
For senior women, something shifts, and they are finally gifted with the space to turn inward and rediscover who they are through the art of dressing. After nurturing children, building careers and supporting partners, many are finally able to reclaim their beauty, sensuality, presence — and proudly reflect that to the world.
For Jessica Bedard, founder of MAISON BĒDARD, a luxury style and lifestyle brand, says this is one of the most beautiful parts of her business. She helps her clients reconnect with “the woman in the mirror,” accounting for one’s evolving tastes and changing body.
“To me,” explains Bedard, “clothes are not superficial. They hold energy. They carry memory. They can change the way you feel at the moment you put them on.”
Credit: Jessica Bedard
Credit: Jessica Bedard
She offers these suggestions in defining your style, regardless of what stage of life you find yourself in. Each stage holds new and exciting experiences, meant to be met head-on with style. Do it beautifully. Discover your personal style at any stage of life, with the goal of creating a wardrobe that feels deeply aligned, empowering and timeless.
Reconnect before you redefine
Take time to check in with who you are today. Your clothes should be a reflection of this version of you — not who you were 10 years ago. Reconnecting with your body, your rhythms, and your energy is the first step to authentic style.
Prioritize fabric and frequency
Not all fabrics feel the same. Natural fibers, like 100% silk, organic cotton, linen, cashmere and fine wool, carry a frequency that nurtures your skin and spirit. Choose materials that breathe, move with you and elevate your presence.
Find your signature
Every woman has a unique style signature. Sometimes it’s a color that lights up your face, a silhouette that flatters effortlessly, or a statement accessory that becomes yours. Discovering and owning that signature becomes your personal code of elegance.
Accessorize with intention
Accessories are not an afterthought; they are the punctuation mark. A bold earring, a sculptural bag, an architectural shoe can transform an outfit into a statement. It’s not about excess; it’s about elevation.
Choose timeless over trendy
Trends come and go, but elegance is eternal. Invest in pieces that have soul: well-cut blazers, flowing dresses, tailored trousers, artisan-made shoes. Seek movement, not noise. Choose presence, not performance.
Bedard’s design work has never been about clothes. “It’s about helping women remember who they are and then building upon that. Style is a sacred expression of one’s self. Dressing beautifully is not vanity, but remembrance. It’s how we show the world who we are becoming.”
And regardless of the stage of life, discover yourself, make an intentional move to understand who you are and reveal that to the world, one element at a time.
Credit: Meghan Channon
Credit: AP
