Glorious fall foliage and fun events await Georgians this autumn.

If you’re no longer up for grueling long hikes, wearing a costume or bobbing for apples, check out these alternatives.

Horseback riding

Crisp air and gorgeous foliage might entice you to get back on the horse — or to ride for the first time. But do make sure any health issues (like a bad back) don’t rule out your participation.