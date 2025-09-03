Glorious fall foliage and fun events await Georgians this autumn.
If you’re no longer up for grueling long hikes, wearing a costume or bobbing for apples, check out these alternatives.
Horseback riding
Crisp air and gorgeous foliage might entice you to get back on the horse — or to ride for the first time. But do make sure any health issues (like a bad back) don’t rule out your participation.
- Historic Banning Mills: With prior reservations, a guide will lead you on a trail ride through millworks and along Snake Creek Gorge. It’s a great opportunity for a daytime date, especially if want to avoid driving at night. $79 per person for one hour, $99 for two hours. 205 Horseshoe Dam Road, Whitesburg.
- Sunny Farms North: Make a trip to Dahlonega, where you can combine a horse ride at Sunny Farms North with a relaxing stroll through the shops downtown, all decorated for fall. Call before you come (706-867-9167), and then schedule around a 9 or 11 a.m., 1 or 3 p.m. start time. $60 per hour per horse. 1332 Long Branch Road, Dahlonega.
- Georgia Frontiers: If you grew up admiring Roy Rogers and Dale Evans or humming Toby Keith’s “I Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” this cowboy-style trail ride over 150 acres of wooded trails could suit you. The hosts don’t have set hours and need 24-hour notice for reservations, made by calling 678-234-8852. Starting at $65 for one hour, cash discount. 545 Ruff White Road, Canton.
Apple pickin’ fun
- Apple Arts Festival: The sweet, old-school downtown area of Ellijay hosts 60 or so vendors in cool orchard air, with lots of crafts and art completing the cozy picture. Wear sweaters and walking shoes, and bring the dog — it’s pet friendly. Plan to go the second weekend if you’d like to see an apple-themed parade. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 11-12 and 18-19. Free. 1 Broad St., downtown Ellijay.
- U-pick at Mercier Orchards: If a grade school field trip was the last time you picked apples yourself, it’s time to try the updated version geared to adults. This orchard is open daily, and features a bakery and hard cider harvested and fermented right on site. U-pick $12 per person 3 and older. 8660 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge.
Festive brews
Being able to quaff local brews and relax without being on a strict schedule might be one of the most appealing perks of being a retiree or empty nester in autumn.
- Taste of Chamblee Festival: Join small-town fans for this tradition of culinary competitions, viewing ACC and SEC games on the wide-screen and sampling brews. Other weekends, seek out the Chamblee’s Antique Row District, and make sure to pause to watch trains from the square. 3-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18. Free. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee.
- Tucktoberfest at Tucker Brewing Company: A riff on Oktoberfest, Tucktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 20, with a ceremonial keg-tapping, polka and, ah, a weiner tossing contest. Daily mini-events include a Porsche and German auto show, free sausage and pretzel tasting and beer-themed trivia. Sept. 20-Oct. 5, closed Monday-Tuesday, $5 cover Friday-Sunday 12 and up. 2003 South Bibb Drive, Tucker.
- Fest-of-Ale: Enjoy craft beers, live music and an easy-access stroll through the “Scarecrows in the Garden” exhibit Thursday evenings in October. Everyone in attendance must be at least 18 years old, which allows you to dress up if you like and schmooze with adults for a change. Included with admission $27.95-$29.95, beer tickets separate purchase at cashless bar. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.
