Politics Here’s when early voting starts in Georgia’s 2026 primary runoffs Voters have next week to cast an early ballot for the June 16 runoffs. People head to the community center at Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood during the final day of early voting last month for the primary election. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chris Joyner 26 minutes ago Share

Early voting begins Saturday for the Georgia’s primary runoffs in some metro Atlanta counties. It starts Monday everywhere else and will continue through the end of the week. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the June 16 runoffs is Friday. Absentee ballots must be received, not postmarked, by the time polls close election day.

Voters should check their local county election offices for dates, times and polling locations for advance voting. Here’s a look at the five core metro Atlanta counties. Clayton County: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through June 12

Cobb County: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through June 12

DeKalb County: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; noon-6 p.m., Sunday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through June 12

Fulton County: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through June 12

Gwinnett County: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday through June 12 Registered voters who selected a Democratic or Republican ballot in the May 19 primary can vote only for that same party in the runoff election. Voters who either skipped the primary or selected a nonpartisan ballot can vote in either party’s runoff.

Voters can check their registration status, find their precinct and view sample ballots by entering their information on the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page.