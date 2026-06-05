Politics

Here’s when early voting starts in Georgia’s 2026 primary runoffs

Voters have next week to cast an early ballot for the June 16 runoffs.
People head to the community center at Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood during the final day of early voting last month for the primary election. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
People head to the community center at Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood during the final day of early voting last month for the primary election. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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26 minutes ago

Early voting begins Saturday for the Georgia’s primary runoffs in some metro Atlanta counties. It starts Monday everywhere else and will continue through the end of the week.

The last day to request an absentee ballot for the June 16 runoffs is Friday. Absentee ballots must be received, not postmarked, by the time polls close election day.

Voters should check their local county election offices for dates, times and polling locations for advance voting.

Here’s a look at the five core metro Atlanta counties.

Registered voters who selected a Democratic or Republican ballot in the May 19 primary can vote only for that same party in the runoff election. Voters who either skipped the primary or selected a nonpartisan ballot can vote in either party’s runoff.

Voters can check their registration status, find their precinct and view sample ballots by entering their information on the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page.

The ballot is shorter than the one in last month’s primaries. Only the top two candidates in races where no one received a majority of the primary vote will be on the runoff ballot. But that still includes some major races.

Republican voters will select their candidate for governor, U.S. Senate, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state schools superintendent and public service commissioner for District 5. Democrats will choose a candidate for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.

There may also be congressional or local races on voters’ ballots, depending on where you live.

The winning candidates from the runoffs will move on to the general election Nov. 3.

About the Author

Chris Joyner is the politics editor. He has been with the AJC since 2010 as a member of the investigations and politics team.

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