“Maybe we can do some rehab to address the problem for now, but it’s also a good time to talk about when driving retirement will happen,” Norall told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Checking driving ability

According to the CDC, drivers aged 70 and over have higher crash death rates than middle-aged drivers. This can be because of a number of issues, but common red flags include general confusion while on the road and vision and sensory changes.

“With older adults, co-piloting concerns come up, where family members notice them making errors while driving,” Julia McVicker, OTR/L (Occupational Therapist Registered and Licensed), a driving rehab professional at Adaptable Driving, told the AJC.

Changes don’t mean you have to stop driving, but they’re a telltale sign that some follow-up is a good idea.

“You need to see where you’re going, you need to have cognitive functions to navigate, and you need to understand complex situations out on the road and respond in a timely manner,” Norall said. “You must be physically able to drive.”

Assessing conditions that might impair your driving begins with a visit to your doctor. They will then refer you to someone who can check your driving abilities. The process at Adaptable Driving starts with a medically-based OT assessment focused on driving.

“We are testing everything that goes into driving because driving is the most complicated thing we do,” McVicker said.

All body systems are evaluated, including hearing and mobility. Physician concerns and medical history are also taken into account.

This clinical piece can lead to additional testing, but what always comes next is a road test.

“After clinical, there’s typically a list of things that might be of concern that we review out on the road to see how they tie in,” McVicker said.

This list can include how easily you get in and out of your car, whether you remember to check your mirrors, how you use the brake and how to distance yourself from other cars. This is all done in an environment familiar to you rather than on a course.

“Typically, we pick three or four locations the person travels regularly to do the driving test so we can see what they typically do,” McVicker said.

Making the hard decision

Results from this process don’t always lead to the recommendation to stop driving. Some are considered still fit to drive, while others may need an additional evaluation down the road.

Others get the green light to keep driving as long as certain adaptations are made to their vehicle. They can include anything from additional mirrors being added for better visibility to buttons being installed to replace pedals.

“For older drivers, when we recommend retiring, it’s very finite for them,” McVicker said. “It’s the most difficult part of my role, but it’s my expert opinion.”

The follow-up conversation after a recommendation like this is what’s vitally important.

“One of the barriers for older adults is the fear of isolation, having to request rides and transportation,” McVicker said. “Don’t be afraid to talk about it.”

To make the conversation easier, loved ones might even consider discussing the issue before driving abilities come into question.

“Everyone has a driving life expectancy. You’ll eventually lose the ability to drive and need to plan for when that happens,” Norall said.

Going over how to use ride-share apps or seeing what community services are available can get this conversation started.

Staying safe

No matter your age, you want to stay safe on the road, but as you age, additional precautions can help. McVicker suggests using familiar routes when you can and avoiding driving when traffic is heaviest.

Above all else, be open to speaking to family about transportation alternatives. Having to retire from driving doesn’t mean living in isolation — it just changes what getting from here to there may look like.