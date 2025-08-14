And it is important to note that these symptoms can occur throughout the year.

“Oftentimes we see seasonal depressive episodes in the fall or winter that remit in spring; less commonly, we see recurrent summer episodes,” JoEllen Schimmels, PhD, a professor at Emory’s School of Nursing and clinician for Spring Health told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But it can still happen.”

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health found that stressors include disruption in routine because of vacations, change in sleep or eating habits, and anxiety about physical appearance or body image.

The pressures to keep up with summer fun can also be a contributor, especially when finances or health prohibit many activities and social media comparisons come into play.

“Not only do individuals with summer depression want to stay inside and withdraw, but there may also be financial barriers that prevent them from having these experiences,” Stephanie Lehto, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said in the school’s medical blog. “It is easy to create a story that others have perfect lives, and get to enjoy summer, when depression keeps you inside hiding from the sun.”

And seasonal depression can lead to tragic implications. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, suicidal behavior peaks during the months of late spring and early summer. Other mental health issues can also be heightened during summer months, so be aware of the signs.

“Signs of any seasonal variation to a depressive episode are oftentimes characterized with loss of energy, hypersomnia, overeating, weight gain, and a craving for carbohydrates,” Schimmels explained. “Being aware of family history, environmental triggers and situations that make symptoms worse, and engaging in coping skills are all important.”

Treating summer depression is similar to treating other types of depression: Don’t tough it out alone. Seek advice from a health care provider about treatment options — and plan to stay cool.

“As with depression episodes in general, therapy, medication, support, education all goes a long way,” Schimmels said. “Oftentimes people can avoid others when they are depressed, and the isolation can lead to worse symptoms, not improvements in symptoms.”

Thinking through different situations and the mood triggers they may have brought up is the key to preventing a reoccurrence of summertime depression. If you or someone you know experiences a drastic mood change in the summer months that persists past two weeks, contact a mental health professional.