The hotel also features five on-site restaurants, so we didn’t have to travel far to eat. For instance, while spending the day at the pool, we ordered pizza that was delivered right to our lounge chairs.

For dinner, we dined at Ceiba, where we enjoyed a fusion of traditional and contemporary Mexican cuisine. Think quesabirria tacos and arrachera (skirt steak with maneado beans and charred corn). Even if you don’t go for dinner, come check out the view from this rooftop restaurant.

You’ll also have beach access on the lagoon behind the hotel, where you can enjoy kayaking or standup paddle boarding. There’s a paved sidewalk around the entire lagoon, perfect for an evening stroll. Additional amenities include two 18-hole, Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses and Conrad Spa Orlando, home to the only outdoor water garden in Florida.

“Conrad Orlando at Evermore is an exceptional destination for travelers age 50 and older, providing a sophisticated design, thoughtful ADA-friendly accommodations, world-class amenities and more,” general manager Sean McCarron said. “Located inside the lush 1,000 acres at Evermore Orlando Resort, our luxury hotel offers a tranquil and accessible environment with a plethora of amenities, including a spacious zero-entry pool and exclusive access of Evermore Bay, perfect for unwinding.”

Mission Inn + Club

A short drive from Orlando, the Mission Inn + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills is another resort that offers plenty of activities to keep you on the go.

This property features two championship golf courses, plus tennis, pickleball and beach tennis courts, as well as a swimming pool, fitness center and spa. My son loved practicing on the tennis courts, but my preferred activity was relaxing by the pool and hot tub. Of course, given the property’s expansive landscape with ancient live oaks and palm trees, I also enjoyed taking walks to enjoy the views.

Mission Inn + Club offers three on-site restaurants, so you can choose one that suits your mood. For example, start your day with the buffet at La Hacienda, enjoy a burger or salad at Grove House overlooking one of the golf courses, and finish at La Margarita with steak or salmon.

When you’re ready to retreat to your own private space, the resort features both traditional guest rooms and suites with plenty of room to move around. If you’re traveling with kids or grandkids and want more room, the resort also offers villas complete with two or three bedrooms, living rooms and full kitchens. These are ideal for multigenerational vacations.

“Mission Resort + Club offers a peaceful retreat steeped in history and surrounded by natural beauty,” said Cindy Staley, resort general manager. “Our grounds are rich with heritage, and guests love discovering the historical charm of the property as well as nearby landmarks. It’s an incredibly relaxing destination — perfect for unwinding amid scenic views and enjoying a slower pace of life.”

Discovery Cove

If you can’t visit Central Florida without a trip to a theme park, consider Discovery Cove Orlando, an all-inclusive park where admission includes breakfast, lunch and snacks, a lazy river, swimming pool, snorkeling (gear provided), flotation devices, animal friendly sunscreen and parking.

My son and I were not sure what to expect, but we were thrilled to discover you could sign up for a dolphin encounter or go underwater with schools of fish, in addition to swimming in Serenity Bay or floating in the Wind-Away River.

And did I mention the all-inclusive meals and drinks? That’s right. At Laguna Grill, you can choose from a variety of selections during both breakfast and lunch hours that include chicken and waffles, scrambled eggs, breakfast meats, fruit, burgers, salads and desserts. Hibiscus Hideaway offers pizza, ice cream, chips and fruit, while the Blue Bamboo Bar has such snacks as warm soft pretzels, chocolate chip cookies, fruit and more. Regardless of where you dine, you can enjoy complimentary Coca-Cola products, bottled water, coffee, and — for those age 21 and older — beer and wine.

“At Discovery Cove, you can choose your own pace — whether it’s a chill-vibe day or one packed with adventure-filled moments,” said Crystal O’Hea, vice president of marketing. “From sunning on our sandy beaches and floating along the award-winning Wind-Away River to snorkeling with tropical fish, interacting with playful dolphins and more, Discovery Cove offers a variety of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Set in a tropical oasis that’s away from the crowds and lines of other Orlando-based theme parks, it’s an ideal place for the young and young-at-heart to enjoy the day together making memories. Additionally, since it’s all-inclusive, all of your meals, snacks, beer and wine — plus other amenities — are included, so there aren’t more surprises once you’ve secured your admission.”

I highly recommend taking this luxury experience to the next level by booking your own private cabana. These are outfitted with a locker, towel service, a hammock, lounge chairs, a ceiling fan, a mini fridge with sodas and water, and snacks. It’s your own little paradise in the park. We loved having our own private corner to enjoy between meals and activities.