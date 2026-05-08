The Steering Column Why we love that new car smell The scent of a new vehicle’s interior is more than a chemical cocktail. It taps into memory, luxury, possibility and the emotional rush of a major purchase. The all-electric Kia EV9 SUV. (Guy Spangenberg for Cox Automotive)

By Beth Livesay – Cox Automotive 1 hour ago Share

It’s perhaps the best part of buying a new car: the smell. It’s so intoxicating that there are air fresheners and candles dedicated to replicating it. But why do we love it so much?

It turns out there’s a psychological reason it can feel so irresistible. All about emotion The sense of smell is among the most powerful of the senses. “Smell can instantly trigger an emotional response along with a memory, and our emotional states have a very strong effect on our physical well-being,” says Rachel Herz, a neuroscientist at Brown University who studies the psychological science of smell. A luxurious, premium purchase Purchasing a new car is already a memorable experience and one often associated with the euphoria of a major purchase. Drift, a company that sells air fresheners, points out that the smell can be associated with “luxury and a premium experience that many of us may rarely get to participate in,” especially now, when the average new car costs nearly $50,000.

Beth Livesay is a Texas-based editor at Cox Automotive. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive)

The dopamine rush we get from new car smell is akin to the one we get when we make major purchases, like buying a new pair of shoes and savoring the smell of Italian leather or splurging on a designer fragrance and applying it everywhere. The smell of possibility The scent can also symbolize the promise of a new car. Think of road trips not yet taken and memories waiting to be made. The car is a blank slate, ready to hold new experiences and mark a new chapter in life. A fleeting fragrance New car smell may also be appealing because it’s temporary. We savor the smell while it lasts, knowing that it won’t be there forever. Harvard Medicine magazine cites research showing that some smells promote slower, deeper breathing. This can result in reduced inflammation, improved mood and lower overall stress.

While we love the smell for what it represents, the truth is that ‘new car smell’ isn’t magic at all — it comes from a blend of chemicals. It’s essentially a mix of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that are released as interior materials slowly give off gas into the air. Plastics, adhesives, fabrics and other materials used in the cabin release these odors. The concentration levels found in new cars are low, so these scents are not generally considered dangerous, but they aren’t the same as aromatherapy. They also decay at about 20% per week. This is why the new car smell only lasts a few months. Not every automaker uses the exact same materials to make a car, so not all new cars smell the same. For example, a high-end trim that comes with Nappa leather seats will smell different from a car with cloth seats. For those with discerning noses, the distinct scent profile of a new car can help support an upsell. Used cars also don’t have this smell, so once again, fragrance can influence a purchase through a psychological or emotional response. An aromatic experience While many people love the new car smell, it may not be around forever. Car manufacturers are looking for ways to eliminate some of the chemicals that create these odors. That doesn’t mean they haven’t learned from people’s love of this smell. Rather, they’re looking to integrate scent into the driving experience in a whole new way.

The interior of the 2025 Lincoln Navigator Black Label. (Courtesy of Lincoln) Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are among the automakers that offer in-cabin scents that drivers can diffuse for an aromatic experience. The science behind aromatherapy is that essential oils can stimulate the olfactory system, which may help influence mood and stress responses. This results in a mood boost and stress reduction. By using fragrance as part of the cabin experience, car manufacturers are allowing drivers to incorporate wellness into everyday driving. They’re also giving us olfactory options for when the new-car smell wears off. A cognitive counterbalance Our reasons for loving the new car smell are largely psychological. It evokes a sense of accomplishment and makes us excited for the road ahead. It fulfills our craving for something luxurious and brand-new — something special. Driving and purchasing a new car can be stressful, and scent can be a powerful counterbalance. New car smell can work on behalf of the manufacturer and dealership to get us to sign on the dotted line, but it can also work for us.