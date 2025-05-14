One job led to another, and just days after graduating from the College of Coastal Georgia in 2022, she landed a gig working on a 35-meter private yacht. The rest is history, including an eight-month audition process that landed her on “Below Deck.”

“I didn’t even know yachting existed as a career path,” Werley said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, recalling her early days power washing and scraping holes in the boat yard. “But once I got in, I was hooked. Every boat, every job taught me something new. About the work and about myself.”

Credit: Courtesy of Adair Werley Credit: Courtesy of Adair Werley

Staying grounded in a demanding job

A former volleyball player, Werley describes the deckhand role as “a full-body workout every day.” Her job demands nonstop physical and mental effort, between launching tenders, managing toys and navigating guest expectations.

She credits her athletic background for giving her the resilience to keep up. To find balance, Werley leans into structure — sometimes squeezing in two workouts a day.

“I’ll lift in the morning and do cardio or yoga later,” she says. “I love the challenge of getting stronger, and I love feeling like I’m improving.”

But it’s not just about staying fit. Movement is for her mental health. Whether she’s hitting the gym at a luxe marina or taking a walk off the boat to clear her head, Werley uses exercise as a tool for self-care and stress relief.

‘Mascot energy’

On Below Deck, Werley quickly earned a reputation as the calm in the storm.

“I’ve always been someone who wants to keep things light,” she says. “I call it ‘mascot energy.’ Every crew has one — and I like being that person. Harry (cast member on ‘Below Deck’) does a great job of it as well.”

It’s also a mindset that helps her lead with positivity. “Even when things are tough, I’ll stop and remind myself: I’m here, on a yacht, seeing the world. I worked for this opportunity.”

That perspective, she says, also comes from her background in team sports. “I like feeling like I’m part of a team. Being around other people motivates me. It keeps me grounded and humble.”

Wellness at sea

Life on a yacht is fast-paced, and personal time is rare. Werley keeps things simple with minimal skin care (just sunscreen and go), low-maintenance hair and a small bag of essentials.

“I had hair down to my butt crack for most of my life, and I just chopped it to my shoulders,” she says. “You don’t have space for clutter — physically or mentally. And honestly, I feel more confident now.”

But when there’s a moment to glam up, she leans in.

“It feels fun to turn it on — but I don’t need it anymore. That shift has been huge for my confidence.”

Home is where the heart is

Despite the jet-setting, Werley always makes time for family. She visits her sister in St. Simons and spends time with her parents in Texas whenever she’s not on charter. “They’re my support system. They remind me what really matters.”

As for what’s next, Werley isn’t rushing. She’s committed to learning more, including taking courses, asking mentors questions and dreaming about future roles like bosun or captain.

“There’s still so much to learn,” she says. “And that’s what keeps me going.”

Her advice for anyone looking to join the industry? “Start somewhere. Send the email. Take the call. There’s so much opportunity out there.”

Credit: Courtesy of Adair Werley Credit: Courtesy of Adair Werley

And maybe, like Werley, find joy in the grind.

“This lifestyle isn’t always easy,” she says. “But if you can find the fun in it — the simplicity, the challenge — you’ll grow in ways you never imagined.”

Werley is currently working on board “Daybreak,” a 52-meter superyacht built by Italian shipyard Baglietto, and is sailing through the Mediterranean, with her signature cowboy boots always in tow.