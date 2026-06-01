AJC Varsity 3-star edge rusher Olayiwola Oreofeoluwa Taiwo commits to Georgia football Other schools recruiting Taiwo included Kansas, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Three-star Lovejoy High edge rusher Olayiwola Oreofeoluwa Taiwo committed to play football for Georgia. (Courtesy photo)

By Jeff Sentell 19 minutes ago Share

After Olayiwola Orefeoluwa Taiwo’s official visit to Georgia over the weekend, the 3-star Lovejoy High edge rusher said he was really feeling like he was going to shut down his recruitment and pick the Bulldogs. He just needed a little while to think it over, to let the highs from his first official visit dissipate. Taiwo also wanted to discuss it with his family and friends.

Ultimately, Taiwo decided there was nothing to wait for. He’s the 11th commitment in Georgia’s 2027 class. He’s the third defensive commitment and the third official visitor from this past weekend to select UGA. Taiwo chose the Bulldogs over strong interest from Kansas, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. “One thing I love is how serious Georgia is about life after football,” he said. “So, if you go to Georgia, you get a real shot at the NFL. But if not, they will get you right when it comes to job, grad school and things like that. “That’s one thing I can say that I really love about the chance to go there.”

Taiwo wants to be a registered nurse for his second career, after football.

He had an official visit scheduled to Virginia Tech for this weekend but will no longer make that trip. There’s the obvious question regarding his name. Consider this embedded social media post to be the phonetics tour guide for his vowel-heavy name. While Taiwo was born in America, his family roots are in Nigeria. He has lived in both countries while growing up. Taiwo is ranked as the nation’s No. 104 edge rusher and the No. 1356 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 89 edge rusher and No. 1055 overall.

This commitment and evaluation by Georgia were a Larry Knight special. The Bulldogs’ outside linebackers coach identified and quickly moved to reel in Taiwo for this class. Taiwo said his meeting with Knight was the best part of his official visit. “He broke down a few things. Gave me a few different techniques that I could start using,” Taiwo said. “So, I got a good feel on how he would coach me and coach his players.” Taiwo measured 6-foot-2 and about 215 pounds on his official visit. That’s a little light for Georgia for him to be able to line up at edge rusher every down. That’s why they envision his early role as a designated pass rusher. “As I’m coming in, I’m a little bit underweight right now,” he said. “They would see me as a pass rusher on third down, until I am fully developed and strong enough and have the body weight to start playing on first and second down.” He’s fine with that.