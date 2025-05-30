Summer is heating up, and so is the wellness scene in Atlanta. Whether you’re looking to paddleboard on the lake, reconnect with your senses in a sunflower field or get your energy flowing beside a beluga whale, these events make it easy to put yourself first.
Here are five wellness events to put on your radar in June:
Credit: Courtesy of Petal and Poses
Petals and Poses
Set inside the blooming flower maze at Urban Sprout Farms, this yoga-meets-florals experience features a slow flow, restorative sound bath and hands-on bouquet building.
10 a.m. Saturdays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28. 2200 Reynolds Drive SW, Atlanta. urbansproutfarms.com.
SUP Yoga at Red Top Mountain State Park
Trade your mat for a paddleboard during this 90-minute class on Lake Allatoona. No experience needed — just be ready to get a little wet and a lot relaxed.
10:30 a.m. Saturdays, June 14, 21 and 28. $50 includes board rental. 50 Lodge Road SE, Acworth. hanaleisupyoga.com.
Virginia-Highland Summerfest 5K
This neighborhood 5K is a favorite among runners for its tree-lined views, historic charm and chip-timed course that qualifies for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Entry includes a tee, a free drink and bragging rights.
8 a.m. Saturday, June 7 (lineup starts at 7:30 a.m.). Lanier Boulevard at Virginia Avenue, Atlanta. vahi.org/summerfest.
Sensory Sound Bath with Rebecca Turk
Sink into deep relaxation at Evolation Yoga during this meditative sound bath led by local practitioner Rebecca Turk, whose clients include Spanx, Collective Soul and Usher’s New Look Foundation.
2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 14; 8-9 p.m. Friday, June 20. $40. 950 W. Peachtree St. NW., Suite 210, Atlanta. evolationyogaatlanta.com.
Wellness by the Water Yoga at Georgia Aquarium
Flow with beluga whales, manta rays and whale sharks as your backdrop. These yoga sessions are hosted inside the Oceans Ballroom and led by Dancing Dogs Yoga. Bonus: Lululemon giveaways and complimentary parking. All proceeds benefit the Aquarium’s conservation efforts.
6-8 p.m. June 10. $29.99-$32.99. 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. georgiaaquarium.org.
