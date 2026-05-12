AJC Varsity At new $60M UGA track complex, GHSA track & field finals get energy boost “You can’t help but get locked in once you pull up and see all of this,” one Hall of Fame track coach said. Runners compete in the Boys 1600-meter Run AAAA at the GHSA track and field state championships at UGA Spec Towns Track on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo 49 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — For as “bouncy” and “fresh” as the University of Georgia’s new track and field facilities were, Pace Academy runner Zachary Blackwood named another favorite feature of the 2026 GHSA state championship venue. Blackwood finished his junior season by breaking the Class 4A state record in the Boys 4x800-meter relay on Monday at the college’s new $59.8 million complex, which seats more than 4,000 people.

“I would say not the track itself, but the stands and having a lot more people excited to be at a location,” Blackwood said. Blackwood helped break the state record in the same event in last year’s state championships, hosted at East Jackson High School. Blackwood said the move to the college facility didn’t just excite the athletes. It also motivated more supporters to show up. “(Last year), people were just standing on the fence. They were standing behind the bleachers. You couldn’t see everything,” Blackwood said. “Here, you can see everything from all around. You have the opportunity to be excited about something. “It’s just nice to see everyone. The environment definitely helps. We have people coming from our school coming to see us.”

The upgraded facilities, nearly three months old, will surely help high school athletes pursue personal records this week. The 34,700-square foot complex boasts a nine-lane, 400-meter Spec Towns Track and with infield areas for long jump, triple jump and pole vault. It also has an indoor 100-meter warm-up track and other supplemental sports suites.

An aerial image depicts the UGA Spec Towns Track where the GHSA track and field state championship is taking place on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Twelve of Monday’s 37 individual running events saw at least half of the race’s competitors set personal records. Out of the 16 runners in the Boys Class A Division II 800-meter run, 13 set new personal records. Stockbridge coach Ron Williams watched his team break its own state record in the Girls 4x200-meter relay on Monday. The Georgia Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Famer has coached at many venues, but he said none compared to the new complex in Athens. “Looking at some of the times that we ran and some of the other teams, that lets me know that it’s a pretty fast track,” Williams said. “We just ran a couple weeks ago for sectionals, and times were horrible, so that kind of gave me an indicator of what the track feels like.” Williams also touted the green space outside the track where all the teams set up their tents, which somewhat resembled a college football tailgating scene. Williams said it was a nice change from the typical, smaller venue, which forces teams and spectators to congregate inside the track and along the fence.