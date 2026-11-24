This potato-peeling trick could save time on Thanksgiving

Making great mashed potatoes starts with the prep. AJC food and dining editor Monti Carlo’s potato-peeling trick lets the skins come off easily after boiling. Another thing to think about: A mix of Yukon Gold and Russet potatoes can deliver the best balance of creamy and fluffy texture. Watch for tips on browned butter, infused half-and-half and achieving the perfect consistency. Full recipe at AJC.com. Presented by Kroger. Video by Monti Carlo | Javier Loarte for the AJC

0:53