Why Mark Burns says access to capital matters more than symbolism
Pastor Mark Burns argues that Black Americans should focus less on racial grievances and more on economic opportunity, political power and personal responsibility. In this conversation with AJC producer Najja Parker, the longtime Trump ally explains why he believes access to capital matters more than symbolism and why he thinks many conversations about race miss the bigger picture. His views reflect a broader debate about politics, faith and the future direction of some Black churches. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Najja Parker | Ace McColl for the AJC
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