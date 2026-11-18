Bodycam footage shows moments before Georgia officer shot HeeHaw the donkey

Bodycam footage shows the moments before a Cedartown police officer shot and killed HeeHaw the donkey while officers searched for a missing girl in August. The district attorney later declined to bring charges, saying the officers reasonably perceived a threat. State investigators reached a different conclusion, finding the donkey appeared to be approaching in a friendly, non-aggressive manner.

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