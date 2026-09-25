Food & Dining Crispy baked lemon pepper wings: 7 tips that work Get crackly skin without frying, plus the food safety rule many home cooks miss. Cornstarch, baking powder, and a two-temperature method give these lemon-pepper wet wings crisp, deeply browned skin without frying.

By Monti Carlo 25 minutes ago Share

The hardest part of making chicken wings is getting crispy skin without dropping them into a pot of hot, bubbling oil. Sure, you could pull out the air fryer, but if you’re feeding a crowd, you will spend the better part of the game cooking batch after tiny batch. For larger quantities, a sheet pan is the better play. It holds enough wings for a hungry group, and with a few simple tricks, the oven can deliver deeply browned, satisfyingly crunchy skin. Here are seven tips that make a real difference in texture, plus an easy recipe for the buttery, tangy lemon pepper wet wings Atlanta knows and loves.

Loading... What kind of chicken wings should you buy? Look for party-cut wings, which have already been separated into drumettes and flats. They cost a little more than whole wings, but the butcher has already done the fiddly work of cutting through the joints and removing the tips. When working with larger batches, that convenience is worth it. Fresh and frozen wings both work. If you buy frozen wings, thaw them completely in the refrigerator overnight. Wings that are still icy will release water in the oven and steam before they have a chance to crisp. Toss the wings in baking powder and salt before refrigerating them uncovered.

When should you salt chicken wings? Salt the wings at least an hour before baking if you want to season more than the skin. As the wings rest, the salt draws out moisture, dissolves in it and that brine is gradually absorbed into the meat all the way to the bone.

Leaving the wings uncovered on a rack in the refrigerator also helps dry the skin. One hour works in a pinch, but an overnight rest gives you deeper seasoning and crispier wings. How do you make baked chicken wings crispy? Start with dry wings. Really dry wings. Pat them thoroughly with paper towels before seasoning with salt and baking powder. Baking powder helps chicken skin brown deeply. It develops tiny blisters on the skin that make a baked wing feel more like a fried one. Make sure you use baking powder, not baking soda, which can leave wings tasting bitter. Rest the wings in the fridge, uncovered, for at least an hour, then blot away any moisture you see when you take them out. The oven cannot start browning the skin until the surface water evaporates. The less water it has to deal with, the sooner browning, blistering and crisping can begin. Mix cornstarch into your seasonings. It absorbs surface moisture and helps form a light, crisp coating. Why use cornstarch on chicken wings? Cornstarch is magical for two reasons. First, it absorbs excess surface moisture from the skin. Second, it contains no gluten. This results in an incredibly light and brittle coating rather than the heavy and bready one you can get from all-purpose flour.

For the ultimate crunch, mix corn starch right into your dry seasoning blend before tossing the wings. Follow up with a light dusting of cooking spray. If you don’t have cooking spray, mix two tablespoons of oil into the seasoning blend before adding it to the wings. Space the wings on a greased wire rack so hot air can circulate underneath as they bake. For crunchy wings, use a wire rack A wire rack is a superior choice for creating crispiness. It lifts the wings above the sheet pan, allowing hot air to circulate underneath while the rendered fat drips away. Make sure you coat the rack with cooking spray or cooking oil before adding the chicken. If you don’t, you’ll be picking crispy skin off the metal grates for a very long time. When you’re placing the wings on the rack, give them a little breathing room. If you place them too close together, they trap steam, enemy #1 for crispy chicken skin. How long do you bake chicken wings and at what temperature? For the crispiest baked wings, use two temperatures. Start the wings at 300°F for 25 minutes to slowly render some of the fat beneath the skin. Flip them, increase the oven temperature to 450°F, and bake for an additional 15 to 20 minutes, until they are deeply browned and crisp.

Ovens vary, so let color and temperature be your guide. The thickest wings should register at least 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Insert the thermometer into the meatiest part without touching the bone. For a smaller batch of wings, brush lemon pepper wet sauce on each wing, just before serving. For a bigger batch, dress the sides of a bowl with the sauce and toss the wings in it. Serve immediately. When should you add lemon pepper wet sauce? Add the sauce at the very end. Brush the sauce on the wings or drizzle it around the sides of a large bowl, add the wings and then toss. Serve immediately. If the wings are traveling, do not seal them in an airtight container while they are hot, or they will steam and you’ll lose that hard-earned crunch. Place them in an uncovered dish tucked inside a paper bag with a few vent holes punched into it. Carry the sauce in a separate container and brush on or toss just before serving. How do you keep chicken wings safe for serving? When it comes to food safety, you might already know to cook chicken wings to an internal temperature of at least 165°F. But did you also know that if you’re serving them at room temperature, you need to eat them within two hours or keep them at 140°F or warmer? If you’re serving them outside when the outdoor temperature is above 90°F, they should only sit out for one hour, according to USDA tailgating guidance.

Crispy Baked Lemon Pepper Wet Wings Get perfectly crackly, oven-baked chicken wings with an uncovered rest in the refrigerator, a light coating of baking powder and cornstarch, and a two-temperature cooking technique. This recipe makes about 1 pound of wings, but you can easily multiply the ingredients for each additional pound. Two pounds of wings will fit comfortably on a single half-sheet pan, making enough to serve four people as part of a tailgate spread. Wings 1 pound party-cut chicken wings, thawed if frozen

1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder

1 teaspoon corn starch

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

cooking spray, for the rack and the wings Lemon pepper wet sauce 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning blend, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste For serving ranch dressing

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