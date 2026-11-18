Russian flag removed early from landmark arch in Atlanta

A Russian flag displayed on the arch of Atlanta's Millennium Gate Museum has been removed days ahead of schedule. Rodney Mims Cook Jr., a developer, founder of the National Monument Foundation and a Donald Trump appointee who leads the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, said the flag was hung to honor Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the United States, who died last week. Cook said the display was originally intended to remain in place for one week. Watch the flag hanging above the Midtown Atlanta landmark and the moment it comes down. Video by Jordan Pettiford | Evan Lowenberg for the AJC

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