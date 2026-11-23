Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang make their public debut at Zoo Atlanta

Atlanta has two new residents, and they're giant pandas. Meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, two 6-year-old giant pandas from China making their public debut at Zoo Atlanta's Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove. The pair now live in a $6 million habitat featuring climbing structures, a pool and plenty of bamboo, with each panda eating up to 100 pounds a day. Zoo Atlanta is once again one of only three zoos in North America home to giant pandas. Video by Fraser Jones | Ace McColl for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty

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