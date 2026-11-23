Aging in Atlanta: Navigating Medicare for yourself or someone you love? (Advertiser Content)
Whether you’re enrolling for the first time, reviewing your current coverage or helping a loved one understand their options, Medicare can be overwhelming, especially as costs, coverage and benefits change each year. In this edition of Ask the Expert, we spoke with Malcolm Tallie, Medicare sales manager at Kaiser Permanente in Georgia, about what to know heading into 2027. (Presented by Kaiser Permanente)
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