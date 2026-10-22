Announcements AJC announces ‘The Final Tally,’ a three-part podcast on election integrity Podcast with the Pulitzer Center examines how Georgia became the epicenter of the fight over election administration, public trust and democracy. Share

AJC By AJC Communications 34 minutes ago

Timed to the closely watched 2026 midterm elections, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Pulitzer Center announced Thursday the premiere of “Politically Georgia: The Final Tally,” a three-part podcast series detailing how Georgia became the epicenter of the fight over election administration, public trust and democracy. The first two episodes publish Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30. The third episode will be recorded and produced in real time, publishing in November after Election Day. All episodes will publish via the existing “Politically Georgia” podcast feed. The first episode features AJC reporters taking listeners inside the recounts, conspiracy theories, threats against election workers and the pressure campaign that culminated in Donald Trump’s infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It’s the story of how Georgia became the epicenter of “Stop the Steal” and why the fight didn’t end when the votes were counted.

The second episode brings listeners along as AJC reporters follow the evidence behind the Fulton County investigation and unpack how skeptics, activists, lawmakers and election officials have spent years fighting over what really happened. The result is a story about how Georgia became ground zero in America’s struggle over election trust, and why that fight is still shaping the future of voting. “For years, AJC journalists have been reporting on threats to election integrity in Georgia,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of the AJC. “We are proud to bring together our political and election reporting experience into this audio format for subscribers and new audiences alike. This is yet another consequential election, and the AJC is committed to presenting rigorous journalism across all our platforms.” “The Final Tally” is supported by the Pulitzer Center and produced and reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in collaboration with the award-winning team at Goat Rodeo and 371 Productions. “The Final Tally” podcast series joins the AJC’s audio portfolio, which includes the award-winning “Politically Georgia,” plus “It’s UATL” and “Who Blew Up The Guidestones?” — one of Apple’s Best Podcasts of 2026.

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