Why Atlanta pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell rejects the 'Black church' label
About 6,000 people attend Atlanta's 2819 Church every week, and millions more follow its pastor, Philip Anthony Mitchell, online. As his influence grows, so has the debate around his views on race, political activism and whether churches should be defined by racial identity at all. In this conversation with AJC producer Najja Parker, Mitchell explains why he rejects the "Black church" label, how he approaches politics from the pulpit and what he believes is dividing the church today. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Najja Parker, Keith Lovely Jr., | Ace McColl, Austin Andries, Colbie Inez for the AJC; Sources: AJC | 2819 Church | Atlanta Black Star | Getty Images | Mark Burns | Right Side Broadcasting Network | beastkenya, Biblical Response, eugene_KE, KevOnStageStudios, queenconnect1277, SOTisraelites YouTube | Beheardperiod, mosijae / TikTok | officialjaverstubbsjr_ / Instagram
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