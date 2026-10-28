Why Connor Tomlinson left 'Love on the Spectrum' to find love off camera

Connor Tomlinson's first serious relationship played out in front of millions on "Love on the Spectrum." But after his time on the hit Netflix series, he decided he wanted to find love away from the cameras. In a conversation with AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho, Connor explains why he left the show and how a blind date led him to his girlfriend. Source: AJC

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