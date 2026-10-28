Connor Tomlinson shares the experience that sparked his advocacy work
Connor Tomlinson is using his platform to advocate for safer interactions between first responders and neurodiverse individuals. Speaking with AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho, the "Love on the Spectrum" star recalls a misunderstanding with police when he was a teenager that helped shape his perspective. He explains why he's supporting Rio's Law and the impact he hopes it could have on autistic people and their families.
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What would we lose without the Black church?
Historian Jemar Tisby explains how Black churches emerged in response to discrimination and became centers of community and political organizing.
The secret to making easy homemade apple pie pastries
Craving apple pie pastries without the fuss? AJC’s Monti Carlo shares 5 tips for an easy, flaky puff pastry apple pie in about 30 minutes.
Should the pulpit be political? 2819 Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell shares his view.
AJC producer Najja Parker asks Philip Anthony Mitchell about pastors’ role in politics and what could be lost if the Black church label disappears.
Lil Jon opens up about grief after the death of his son
Months after the death of his son, Nathan Smith, Atlanta music icon Lil Jon says he's still navigating grief. Video by Mariana Castro for the AJC