Connor Tomlinson shares the experience that sparked his advocacy work

Connor Tomlinson is using his platform to advocate for safer interactions between first responders and neurodiverse individuals. Speaking with AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho, the "Love on the Spectrum" star recalls a misunderstanding with police when he was a teenager that helped shape his perspective. He explains why he's supporting Rio's Law and the impact he hopes it could have on autistic people and their families.

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