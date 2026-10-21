Politics Inside the changing politics of the Black church From Martin Luther King Jr.’s pulpit to a new generation of conservative pastors, the Black church is navigating a changing political landscape. Share Loading...

By AJC 22 minutes ago

For generations, the Black church helped move a nation toward racial justice. Generations of Black pastors and congregations helped organize movements, mobilize voters and shape the fight for equality. But as new churches grow and political divisions deepen and a new generation of churches rises, the institution that helped build Black political power is facing a question: Who should the church serve and what role should it play in politics? In this episode of the AJC’s “Curiosities of the South,” AJC producer Najja Parker explores the changing relationship between the Black church, politics and identity, drawing on her own experiences with the church. Her reporting takes viewers from Atlanta’s fast-growing 2819 Church, led by the Rev. Philip Anthony Mitchell, to Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, and a church led by an outspoken conservative, Mark Burns in Dallas, to examine how different congregations are navigating the church’s evolving role in public life.

As some religious leaders reconsider the church’s political role and others embrace new political alliances, Parker explores how these shifts could reshape Black political influence ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and what they mean for an institution that has helped define generations of Black American life. “Curiosities of the South” explores overlooked stories across the region and follows them outward to reveal the cultural, political and historical forces shaping the South and the nation. Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from the video conversation. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and readability. Watch the full video above.

Parker: 2819 is resonating with so many people. Where does the Black church fit into that?

Mitchell: I know I stand on the shoulders of men who’ve gone before me, but I don’t want to just be a champion for the church that looks like me. I want to remind everybody: This is not a Black church. This is the Church of Jesus Christ. I said that because, as I looked out on the room that particular day, I was just amazed by the fact that the room was just a sprinkle of different colors. And it dawned on me that day, like, wow, I’m a Black pastor, but this is not a Black church. Your skin is not an idol, nor is it a god. I’ve been criticized for this before, and I’m not ashamed to talk about it. Parker: Why do you think that struck a nerve with some people? Mitchell: I think some people, because of their own personal experiences and hurt they’ve experienced from other races. … But man, if I had it my way, we wouldn’t have any of these titles. It would just be the church. Parker: I’m a Southern girl through and through, and I grew up in what you would consider a traditional Black church. We were politically and civically engaged. We had politicians coming in, and we followed policies that advocated for the advancement of Black people and other marginalized groups. Do you think pastors have a responsibility to speak about politics in the pulpit? Mitchell: Wow. That’s a tough one. It is really incumbent on a person whether or not to engage in their civic duties. We have not engaged explicitly in political activism from our platform. We just haven’t done that.