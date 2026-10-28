Let Me Put U On: The 1974 horror movie every Black horror fan should know
UATL senior reporter Gavin Godfrey puts you on to “The Beast Must Die,” the 1974 werewolf horror film starring Calvin Lockhart and Peter Cushing. From “An American Werewolf in London” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to the legacy of Black horror and the “Underworld” film series, Gavin explores how his lifelong fascination with werewolves inspired him to create his own Black-centric werewolf story. This spooky season, discover a lesser-known piece of Black horror history. Video by: Gavin Godfrey, Ronald Williams | Austin Andries for the AJC Sources: AJC | Shout Factory LLC | MichaelJackson/Youtube | Sony Pictures | Universal Pictures
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