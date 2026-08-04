FDA advisers back unproven peptides despite safety warnings

Peptides are being promoted as the next breakthrough for weight loss, fitness and healthy aging. Now, a federal advisory panel has voted to loosen restrictions on six synthetic peptides, despite FDA scientists recommending against the move. The FDA's decision is still to come. Its formal rule-making process could take anywhere from months to over a year – but experts believe the agency will try to make the process faster, given the pressure and interest around these peptides. Critics warn the compounds have little human research behind them, yet they are already being sold on the gray market and advertised for uses the FDA has never evaluated. This recommendation could clear the way for them to be produced in licensed compounding pharmacies. Critics also note that over half a dozen members of the FDA panel have ties to the peptide industry. Read more from the AJC's Risky Medicine investigation. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | jackielvla/TikTok | cristinaNoh/TikTok | rokkzillaa/TikTok | taylorleoniefit/TikTok | yurileeeee/TikTok | arabelkie/TikTok | drjuliekenner/TikTok | samtalks/TikTok | American Peptides | Peakform Peptides | Eon Peptides | Peptide Sciences | Apollo Peptide Sciences | Novera | Core Peptides | bodycodeboss/TikTok | nextselfSamantha/TikTok | garybrecka/TikTok | PBS News

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