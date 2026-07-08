INVESTIGATIONS: RISKY MEDICINE Tempted to try a wellness or longevity treatment? Here’s what experts say Patients may not know that these treatments are experimental or about the risks they may pose. The latest in AJC’s investigation of alternative medicine in Georgia. (Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC | Source: Pete Corson / AJC, Pexels)

By Danny Robbins and Carrie Teegardin 46 minutes ago Share

You’ve heard about it from friends or seen it on social media: breakthrough therapies like NAD supplements, peptide infusions, ozone IVs or hydrogen peroxide injections that influencers and longevity experts offer as a way to restore your health, slow aging or even kill cancer. Now, virtually every town in Georgia has med spas and wellness clinics promoting such unconventional medicine. Your insurance company won’t cover the treatments, because they are unproven. Before you pay out of pocket, here are some facts to consider. NAD and NAD+ Description: Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD, is a coenzyme found in every living cell in the body that helps enzymes to do their job. It helps with various metabolic functions, such as converting food into energy and helping repair damaged DNA. NAD+ is the oxidized form that plays a crucial role in the process. NAD levels decline as people age. Ongoing research is studying how NAD-related treatments may improve health and longevity.

Claims: “Bioidentical” is largely a marketing term that has become widely used in promotional materials for compounded hormone therapies to suggest that these formulations are more natural or safer than prescription hormone therapies that are FDA approved. Some clinics say compounded medications are preferable, claiming they can be more personalized for each patient.

Many wellness clinics are also recommending testosterone therapy, but there is no FDA-approved testosterone formulation to treat menopausal symptoms. Proponents assert that saliva tests can provide results needed to customize hormone doses, but experts say this type of testing does not offer an accurate assessment of hormone levels. Risks: Compounded medications are not FDA approved and therefore have not been through rigorous clinical trials that the FDA requires to prove that medications are safe and effective. Studies have found that dosing might not be consistent, and labeling might not reveal risks in compounded therapies. Some experts say the use of pellets to deliver hormone treatments may also pose risks. A major safety concern related to testosterone therapy is a potential increased risk of invasive breast cancer, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Regulations: The FDA does not approve compounded medications. A study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that was requested by the FDA found that marketing claims that attract millions of patients to cBHT are not supported by scientific evidence. The group recommended that cBHT be used in only limited situations. Red flags: Being told that compounded medications are safer and more natural than FDA-approved hormone medications. Expert advice: “I think a patient needs to be presented with all of the options and be told there are these FDA-approved options for you that are well regulated, well studied, let’s try these first,” said Dr. Belinda Yauger, an American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists fellow who contributed to the organization’s consensus document on compounded bioidentical menopausal hormone therapy. Yauger is an OB-GYN and expert on reproductive endocrinology and infertility based in Texas.

If the FDA-approved options don’t work for the patient, Yauger said, it might then make sense to consider a compounded option that a qualified clinician prescribes. The potential for contaminants, the absence of documentation of adverse events and the lack of rigorous studies that would filter out placebo effects leave doctors without the information they need about the compounded medications, Yauger said. “I’m not saying they’re bad, I’m saying we just don’t know and they’re certainly not safer. They are the same hormones (in FDA-approved medications), they’re just given in a different way — in a way that we can’t regulate, study or analyze.” Ozone therapy Description: A small amount of blood may be drawn, treated with ozone gas, then returned to the patient by an IV. Ozone may also be blown into the body or injected into muscle, with the intent of increasing the amount of oxygen in the blood. Claims: It is thought to boost the immune system, destroy bacteria and viruses, speed wound healing and help with detoxification. Some also promote it along with other medications for osteoarthritis, hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and Lyme disease.

Risks: Potential risks include harm to the lungs and an air embolism that could cause a stroke or heart attack. Breathing in medical-grade ozone, even in low doses, can cause severe and permanent damage to the lungs and respiratory system. Regulations: The FDA classifies ozone as a toxic gas with no proven medical benefits for preventive therapy, and in 2019 it issued a warning against inhaling it. It is not authorized for use to treat any medical condition for which there is no proof of safety and effectiveness. Red flag: Citing patient testimonials to claim the treatment is safe and effective. Platelet rich plasma therapy Description: A patient’s own blood is spun in a centrifuge to concentrate platelets, then those are injected into a target area of the body, such as an elbow or knee. That is said to release special proteins called growth factors that can signal tissue repair.

Claims: Some claim platelet rich plasma therapy can reverse aging, regrow organs, cure autoimmune disease and dramatically rebuild cartilage dramatically. There is no evidence for that, but trials suggest benefits for tendon injuries and knee osteoarthritis. Risks: The health risks may include pain and injection injury. The bigger risk may be financial; PRP therapy is often expensive and not covered by insurance. Regulations: PRP is not one standardized product. Under federal regulations, blood products such as PRP are exempt from the usual process of approval by animal studies and clinical trials. Red flag: Clinics that market PRP therapy as a universal cure. If a facility bundles PRP with buzzwords like stem cells, regeneration and longevity, that’s a red flag, says Joseph A. Schwarcz, director of McGill University’s Office for Science and Society. Hydrogen peroxide injections and IV treatment

Description: This chemical compound is a powerful oxidizing agent commonly used as a disinfectant. It comes in different concentrations, with household disinfectant products at about 3%. Claims: Influencers and others claim it can kill cancer cells and treat AIDS, Alzheimer’s, emphysema and infections. Some also tout hydrogen peroxide footbaths for removing toxins such as heavy metals from the body. Risks: Bubbles of oxygen can form in the bloodstream, and a gas embolism can cause heart attacks, strokes or death. Using concentrations that are too high can add to the risk. Lawsuits have tied deaths in Florida, Minnesota and South Carolina to the therapy. Regulations: The Food and Drug Administration has not approved hydrogen peroxide for injection or IV infusion and has warned consumers that drinking high-strength solutions can result in serious harm or death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that even a 3% solution may cause vomiting and diarrhea. Other authorities have advised there is no scientific evidence that hydrogen peroxide treats cancer, AIDS or other diseases. Red flag: Being told the treatment is safe since the body naturally produces hydrogen peroxide; patients have experienced ill effects with even weak solutions.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy Description: In a pressurized chamber, patients breathe 100% oxygen, which is several times higher than in normal air. Claims: Often, it is described as an antiaging treatment. Some also claim it is useful for autism, cerebral palsy, depression, strokes, AIDS, sports injuries, cancer and more. But there is no evidence that hyperbaric oxygen treatments are effective at treating those conditions, said Dr. Kelly K. Johnson-Arbor, who is board certified in emergency medicine, medical toxicology and undersea and hyperbaric medicine. Risks: Patients can experience ear pain, ear damage, seizures, a collapsed lung or visual changes. The therapy also has a heightened risk of fire. Johnson-Arbor said patients must be closely screened and properly monitored and supervised throughout the treatment, and clinics must follow manufacturers’ recommended cleaning, maintenance and safety checks. A 5-year-old child died in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber explosion in 2025 at an alternative medicine clinic in Michigan. Regulations: The FDA has approved hyperbaric oxygen for specific conditions, including decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, radiation injuries, severe anemia, nonhealing wounds and severe bone and skin infections. But it warned consumers in 2021 about unsubstantiated claims about hyperbaric oxygen chambers, citing the serious risks. The chambers are classified as a medical device, and physicians must order and supervise hyperbaric oxygen treatments.

Red flag: No physician is present to administer the therapy. Alternative medicine clinics may use soft-sided, “mild” chambers that do not reach 100% oxygen like the hard-shell, steel chambers. These “mild” chambers are not FDA approved, and there is minimal scientific literature to support any benefits from using them, Johnson-Arbor said. IV hydration and vitamin therapy Description: A high-dose blend of various vitamins and minerals is injected or infused into the bloodstream. The doses may be described as customized for each patient and may include over-the-counter medications and other substances. Claims: Even for those with no vitamin or mineral deficiencies, the therapy is said to improve immunity, combat hangovers and colds, help treat asthma, diabetes, cancer, Lyme disease, migraines, fibromyalgia, cardiovascular disease and many other conditions, as well as reduce jet lag, relieve stress and remove toxins from the body. Risks: IV drips and injections may cause severe infections and other injuries, particularly if they are administered in a facility with little oversight or if the equipment is not properly sterilized. Repeated IV therapy can overload the bloodstream, resulting in complications that include vein inflammation and damage. Large IV doses of some vitamins can cause potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

Regulations: Orders for IV treatments must be prescribed by a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant after a patient assessment. Registered nurses cannot legally be the only healthcare professional involved in evaluating and treating patients. Under federal law, no one can promote dietary supplements for treatment of a disease because they haven’t been proved to be safe and effective, the Federal Trade Commission has noted. The FDA says compounded supplements administered through an IV in liquid form are, by definition, prescription drugs. Red flag: The treatment is administered by an RN, emergency medical technician or licensed practical nurse with no physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant involved. Insulin potentiation therapy Description: For cancer patients, insulin is injected, followed by low-dose chemotherapy. Sugar water may then be injected to stop the low blood sugar caused by the insulin. Claims: It is said to treat cancer without the side effects such as hair loss and nausea that come with higher doses of chemotherapy drugs.

Risks: If insulin is taken by nondiabetics, it can lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels. Another risk is that the lower-dose chemotherapy will not be sufficient to treat the patient’s cancer. Regulations: There are no clinical trials that have proved the safety or effectiveness of IPT and, in fact, research has shown that cancers may grow when exposed to insulin. Red flag: Practitioners who offer it and discourage traditional cancer care. Peptide therapy Description: Peptides are small chains of amino acids used by the body for some essential functions, such as regulating the immune system and managing hormones. In alternative medicine, they are created in labs or at compounding pharmacies and administered through injections, patches and nasal sprays. Sellers may also offer them in pills or creams.

Claims: The most popular peptides are semaglutides, used in FDA-approved medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. The success of those peptides helped fuel the promotion of other peptides as building muscle, boosting immunity, speeding healing, improving gut health and reversing aging. Risks: Lab-created peptides used at alternative medicine facilities may be unregulated ones sourced from China and include chemicals that have never been extensively studied in humans. Reports have linked some unauthorized peptides to liver injury, renal failure, hepatitis, muscular paralysis and respiratory failure. Regulations: It has been illegal to sell some of the most heavily promoted peptides for human consumption; they are supposed to be sold only for research. The FDA in 2023 listed 19 peptides as ingredients that should not be used by U.S. compounding pharmacies because of significant safety concerns. However, under pressure from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the FDA is expected this summer to change the status of some of the peptides so that consumers could obtain them from “ethical suppliers.” Red flag: Being administered peptides without first having a physical examination. Chelation therapy

Description: A medical treatment that uses a prescription drug, EDTA, to remove heavy metals such as lead from the body. It is usually administered by a slow drip of IV infusions over the course of several hours on each visit. Claims: It is widely touted by practitioners of alternative medicine as helping with Alzheimer’s, heart disease, Parkinson’s, cancer, fatigue — essentially whatever condition anyone may face, even for those who do not have high levels of metals. Risks: Chelation can cause serious harm, including removing essential minerals the body needs, damaging kidneys and lowering blood calcium levels. The drop in calcium can lead to cardiac arrhythmia and death. There are also reports of headache, vomiting and pain. Regulations: The FDA has not approved chelation for any condition other than heavy metal poisoning, typically documented by blood tests showing high concentrations. That typically means lead at a level seen only in cases of major exposure. Red flag: Instead of using a blood test to check for heavy metal toxicity, being asked to take a provoked urine test, which experts say is not accurate.

Stem cell therapy Description: For-profit clinics across the country sell stem cell treatments that are not FDA approved. Some clinics isolate stem cells from a patient’s fat or bone marrow. Others use donated cells, often from umbilical cord blood. The cells are then injected or infused into the patient. Claims: Clinics that sell the treatment may describe it as a miracle cure, effective for a wide variety of orthopedic conditions, neuropathy, Parkinson’s, ALS, MS, macular degeneration, stroke, autism, cardiac disease and male incontinence, among other afflictions. It is also said to restore virility and regrow hair. Risks: Infection, tumor formation, unwanted tissue growth, immune system complications, blindness and neurological events. Critical challenges include manufacturing the products in a safe way. Regulations: The FDA has approved stem cell therapy only for certain types of stem cells and for some specific conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and aplastic anemia. It also can be used to reduce the risk of infection in people with blood cancers. Nonapproved stem cell products are investigational and are under review to see if the therapy can treat many other conditions.

Red flag: Claims that stem cells are a miracle cure. Exosome therapy Description: Exosomes are nanosized extracellular vesicles that are secreted by cells and act as messengers for cell-to-cell communications. They are usually derived from stem cells and injected or administered by IV. They are also used topically in skincare treatments. Claims: Exosomes are touted to address cellular damage, musculoskeletal disorders, nerve injury, muscle tears, pain and inflammation and improve the body’s immune response. Some claim a potential to treat cancer. Risks: Researchers believe they hold promise, but much about them is unknown, including risks. There have been reports of serious complications, including cancer relapse and severe inflammatory responses, after patients received exosome therapy without medical oversight. The Nebraska Department of Health issued warnings in 2019 after several patients there became seriously ill after treatment with unapproved cell-based therapies with exosomes. Some physicians have noted that IV infusions of exosomes may vary in quality and should be matched to the right patient.