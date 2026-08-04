How Jon Ossoff has earned support across party lines in Georgia

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson says Sen. Jon Ossoff has built crossover appeal in Georgia by focusing on constituent service, not party labels. On the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast with columnist Patricia Murphy, Erickson argues that some Republicans in South Georgia know they can reach Ossoff’s office for help and get a response. That accessibility, he says, has helped Ossoff strengthen his standing with voters who don't always vote Democratic. As Georgia’s 2026 Senate race takes shape, the conversation highlights why ticket-splitting and bipartisan appeal could remain a key factor in statewide elections.

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How Jon Ossoff has earned support across party lines in Georgia

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