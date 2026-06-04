Investigations Nurses concerned about Georgia medical board’s announcement on IV clinics Regulators issue statement to protect patients, improve compliance. Advanced practice registered nurses gather at Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol on Thursday to announce their concerns about a recent position statement released by the Georgia Composite Medical Board. (Carrie Teegardin/AJC)

By Carrie Teegardin 28 minutes ago Share

A move by the Georgia Composite Medical Board to protect patients seeking care at the growing number of IV hydration and IV therapy clinics across the state led to a backlash Thursday from nurses, who gathered outside the state Capitol to criticize the action. The medical board last month issued a position statement intended to clarify Georgia’s current legal requirements for physician oversight of advanced practice registered nurses. APRNs working in IV clinics and other healthcare settings can only prescribe medications and diagnose patients through formal agreements with a physician.

Dr. Kathryn K. Cheek told a packed house at the board’s meeting Thursday that board members were listening to complaints that the position statement was unexpected and was creating a host of issues for APRNs practicing in all sorts of medical settings across Georgia. “We are trying to provide good healthcare for all the citizens of Georgia,” Cheek, the medical board’s chairperson, said at the meeting. “There is no target on anybody’s back. There are good and bad providers across the board in all sectors. … We’re just trying to let people be informed about the laws as they were presented to us.” RELATED Tennessee cracked down on a questionable therapy. Georgia gave its doctors a home. The board, which reviews and approves the APRN protocol agreements, planned to reevaluate its position statement in response to the complaints. The medical board’s action comes amid a monthslong investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that began publishing this week. Reporters found that Georgia’s board is one of the weakest in the nation, and a lack of oversight has helped foster an environment where questionable treatments are being offered at wellness and alternative-medicine clinics across the state.

The board’s new action puts it in line with other state medical boards that have discovered patient safety and compliance issues at some med spas, IV clinics and physician offices that focus on anti-aging and alternative medicine.