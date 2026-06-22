What killed thousands of fish in Atlanta?
Thousands of dead fish in the Chattahoochee River are now at the center of a growing investigation in metro Atlanta. After heavy, localized storms overwhelmed the city’s underground sewer tunnels, polluted, low-oxygen water spilled into the river — contributing to what experts say could be one of the worst fish kills in decades. Witnesses described dark, foul-smelling water as conditions quickly turned deadly for aquatic life. The incident is now under investigation, with scrutiny on Atlanta’s infrastructure and how climate-driven storms are stressing the system. The AJC’s Drew Kann reports from the river as officials work to determine what went wrong. Credits: AJC | Chattahoochee Riverkeeper | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management
Martin Luther King III shares the lesson his daughter taught him about being present
Martin Luther King III shares a story about the day his daughter taught him a lesson. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. , Yacine Ba / AJC | Getty Images
The secret to better strawberry jam? Skip fresh berries.
The AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo shares 3 easy hacks for richer, more flavorful jam — fast.
Southern accents are fading across the South. Here's why.
When you think of the South and Georgia, you inevitably think about that Georgia Southern drawl. But is it less common now? Credits: AJC | Reddit
Southern hospitality has a dark past. Here’s how it rebranded itself.
Credits: AJC|Getty|FN|Prelinger|ISTC|Ludacris/YT|SCPRT|Bravo|Coronet Films|The Little Colonel|Simmel-Meservey|Southern Liv.|NYT|Libr. of Cong.|Anthony Szczesiul