Ta'Shawn Poole is putting Macon football on the map

Ta'Shawn Poole is making history as the first player from Macon to earn a spot on the AJC Super 11. The Howard High School safety and Florida State commit starred on both sides of the ball last season, totaling 40 solo tackles, two interceptions, 654 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. Poole has already been honored with the key to the city and says he hopes his success inspires the next generation of athletes in Macon. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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