Ta'Shawn Poole is putting Macon football on the map
Ta'Shawn Poole is making history as the first player from Macon to earn a spot on the AJC Super 11. The Howard High School safety and Florida State commit starred on both sides of the ball last season, totaling 40 solo tackles, two interceptions, 654 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. Poole has already been honored with the key to the city and says he hopes his success inspires the next generation of athletes in Macon. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
Residents mapped nearly 500 cameras in one Atlanta neighborhood
Edgewood residents set out to answer a simple question: how many surveillance cameras are watching their neighborhood? Credits: Organized Neighbors of Edgewood
Marquis Fennell is proving size doesn’t define greatness
Marquis Fennell has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in Georgia high school football.
Gary Walker is the engine behind Creekside’s championship run
Gary Walker has helped power one of the most explosive offenses in Georgia high school football.
Jordan Agbanoma has become the next great Grayson offensive lineman
Jordan Agbanoma has become one of the top offensive linemen in Georgia high school football.