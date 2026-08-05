Residents mapped nearly 500 cameras in one Atlanta neighborhood

Edgewood residents set out to answer a simple question: how many surveillance cameras are watching their neighborhood? What they found was nearly 500 cameras, sparking a larger debate about privacy, public safety, police surveillance and whether more cameras actually reduce crime. As Atlanta's surveillance network continues to grow, some neighbors are asking for more transparency — not just about where cameras are located, but whether they're delivering the results they're promised. Watch the full surveillance episode on the AJC’s YouTube channel and subscribe to follow the series. Credits: Organized Neighbors of Edgewood

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AJC | 43 minutes ago

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