Residents mapped nearly 500 cameras in one Atlanta neighborhood
Edgewood residents set out to answer a simple question: how many surveillance cameras are watching their neighborhood? What they found was nearly 500 cameras, sparking a larger debate about privacy, public safety, police surveillance and whether more cameras actually reduce crime. As Atlanta's surveillance network continues to grow, some neighbors are asking for more transparency — not just about where cameras are located, but whether they're delivering the results they're promised. Watch the full surveillance episode on the AJC’s YouTube channel and subscribe to follow the series. Credits: Organized Neighbors of Edgewood
'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future
Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has established himself as one of the top running backs in Georgia high school football.
DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker
Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout linebacker at Blessed Trinity.
FDA advisers back unproven peptides despite safety warnings
Credits: AJC|Getty|Amer. Pept.|Peakform Pept.|Eon Pept.|Pept. Sci.|Apollo Pept. Sci.|Novera|Core Pept.|jackielvla;cristinaNoh;rokkzillaa;samtalks;var./TT|PBS
Angel Reese gives away 1,000 backpacks, investing in Atlanta's next generation
Angel Reese gave away 1,000 backpacks in Atlanta, sharing why creating opportunities for the next generation is bigger than basketball.