Gary Walker is the engine behind Creekside’s championship run

Gary Walker has helped power one of the most explosive offenses in Georgia high school football. The Creekside running back and Clemson commit rushed for 1,669 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Seminoles set a state scoring record and won a championship. A 2026 AJC Super 11 selection, Walker is known for breaking tackles on the field and playing guitar off it. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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