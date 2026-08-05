Gary Walker is the engine behind Creekside’s championship run
Gary Walker has helped power one of the most explosive offenses in Georgia high school football. The Creekside running back and Clemson commit rushed for 1,669 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Seminoles set a state scoring record and won a championship. A 2026 AJC Super 11 selection, Walker is known for breaking tackles on the field and playing guitar off it. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future
Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has established himself as one of the top running backs in Georgia high school football.
DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker
Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout linebacker at Blessed Trinity.
FDA advisers back unproven peptides despite safety warnings
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Angel Reese gives away 1,000 backpacks, investing in Atlanta's next generation
Angel Reese gave away 1,000 backpacks in Atlanta, sharing why creating opportunities for the next generation is bigger than basketball.