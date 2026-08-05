Gary Walker is the engine behind Creekside’s championship run

Gary Walker has helped power one of the most explosive offenses in Georgia high school football. The Creekside running back and Clemson commit rushed for 1,669 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Seminoles set a state scoring record and won a championship. A 2026 AJC Super 11 selection, Walker is known for breaking tackles on the field and playing guitar off it. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

0:23
AJC | 53 minutes ago
Today's Video Headlines

Residents mapped nearly 500 cameras in one Atlanta neighborhood

42m ago
marquis fennell super 11 thumb

Marquis Fennell is proving size doesn’t define greatness

53m ago
gary walker super 11 thumb

Gary Walker is the engine behind Creekside’s championship run

53m ago
jordan agbanoma super 11 vertical video thumb

Jordan Agbanoma has become the next great Grayson offensive lineman

More Videos
moonie gipson super 11 vertical video thumb

'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future

Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has established himself as one of the top running backs in Georgia high school football.

dj jacobs super 11 vertical video thumb NEW

DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker

Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout linebacker at Blessed Trinity.

FDA advisers back unproven peptides despite safety warnings

Credits: AJC|Getty|Amer. Pept.|Peakform Pept.|Eon Pept.|Pept. Sci.|Apollo Pept. Sci.|Novera|Core Pept.|jackielvla;cristinaNoh;rokkzillaa;samtalks;var./TT|PBS

FROM

Angel Reese gives away 1,000 backpacks, investing in Atlanta's next generation

Angel Reese gave away 1,000 backpacks in Atlanta, sharing why creating opportunities for the next generation is bigger than basketball.