Elijah Patmon is chasing revenge and a state title before heading to Texas A&M

Elijah Patmon has established himself as one of Georgia's most dominant defensive linemen heading into his senior season at Northside (Warner Robins). The Texas A&M commit recorded 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and earned Region 2-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year honors, landing him on the 2026 AJC Super 11 team. But despite his recruiting success, Patmon says he's still motivated by one goal: getting revenge against rival Warner Robins. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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