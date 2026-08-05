Marquis Fennell is proving size doesn’t define greatness
Marquis Fennell has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in Georgia high school football. The Valdosta running back and Stanford commit totaled more than 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns last season, earning 2026 AJC Super 11 honors and Class 6A Player of the Year recognition. Undersized by recruiting standards but fueled by an underdog mentality, Fennell continues to prove he belongs among Georgia’s elite. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
'Moonie' Gipson: The Kell running back could be the face of Georgia Tech’s future
Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson has established himself as one of the top running backs in Georgia high school football.
DJ Jacobs: Georgia’s No. 1 football recruit is more than just a star linebacker
Georgia high school football star DJ Jacobs is the No. 1 player in Georgia’s Class of 2026 and a standout linebacker at Blessed Trinity.
FDA advisers back unproven peptides despite safety warnings
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Angel Reese gives away 1,000 backpacks, investing in Atlanta's next generation
Angel Reese gave away 1,000 backpacks in Atlanta, sharing why creating opportunities for the next generation is bigger than basketball.