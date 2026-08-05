Marquis Fennell is proving size doesn’t define greatness

Marquis Fennell has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in Georgia high school football. The Valdosta running back and Stanford commit totaled more than 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns last season, earning 2026 AJC Super 11 honors and Class 6A Player of the Year recognition. Undersized by recruiting standards but fueled by an underdog mentality, Fennell continues to prove he belongs among Georgia’s elite. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

0:24