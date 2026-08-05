Jordan Agbanoma has become the next great Grayson offensive lineman
Jordan Agbanoma has become one of the top offensive linemen in Georgia high school football. The Grayson High School standout and Nebraska commit helped lead the Rams to a 12-1 season while earning AJC Super 11 honors for 2026. Known for his versatility and quick feet in the trenches, Agbanoma is building a reputation as one of the state's premier college prospects. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
Angel Reese gives away 1,000 backpacks, investing in Atlanta's next generation
Angel Reese gave away 1,000 backpacks in Atlanta, sharing why creating opportunities for the next generation is bigger than basketball.
How Jon Ossoff has earned support across party lines in Georgia
Conservative radio host Erick Erickson says Sen. Jon Ossoff has built crossover appeal in Georgia by focusing on constituent service, not party labels.
Inside DeKalb County's $21 million Real Time Crime Center
At DeKalb County's new $21 million Real Time Crime Center, the surveillance network is designed to track activity and respond to incidents faster. Credits: AJC
Super 11: Who's next to join Georgia's elite?
Meet the 2026 AJC Super 11, honoring Georgia's top high school football seniors and the next generation of football stars.