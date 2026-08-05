Jordan Agbanoma has become the next great Grayson offensive lineman

Jordan Agbanoma has become one of the top offensive linemen in Georgia high school football. The Grayson High School standout and Nebraska commit helped lead the Rams to a 12-1 season while earning AJC Super 11 honors for 2026. Known for his versatility and quick feet in the trenches, Agbanoma is building a reputation as one of the state's premier college prospects. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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