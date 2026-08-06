Jaden Upshaw is ready to shine before heading to Texas A&M
Jaden Upshaw has become one of Georgia's top wide receivers after totaling 47 catches for 902 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Lee County. The Texas A&M commit earned a spot on the 2026 AJC Super 11 team and is looking to cap his high school career with another standout season. Off the field, Upshaw says basketball was once his first love and believes he "could've been like Steph Curry" if he hadn't chosen football. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
Residents mapped nearly 500 cameras in one Atlanta neighborhood
Edgewood residents set out to answer a simple question: how many surveillance cameras are watching their neighborhood? Credits: Organized Neighbors of Edgewood
Marquis Fennell is proving size doesn’t define greatness
Marquis Fennell has emerged as one of the most dynamic players in Georgia high school football.
Gary Walker is the engine behind Creekside’s championship run
Gary Walker has helped power one of the most explosive offenses in Georgia high school football.
Jordan Agbanoma has become the next great Grayson offensive lineman
Jordan Agbanoma has become one of the top offensive linemen in Georgia high school football.