Jaden Upshaw is ready to shine before heading to Texas A&M

Jaden Upshaw has become one of Georgia's top wide receivers after totaling 47 catches for 902 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Lee County. The Texas A&M commit earned a spot on the 2026 AJC Super 11 team and is looking to cap his high school career with another standout season. Off the field, Upshaw says basketball was once his first love and believes he "could've been like Steph Curry" if he hadn't chosen football. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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