Opinion Readers: Here’s what’s wrong with MARTA and how to fix it Safety, cleanliness and customer service were among the top issues metro Atlanta identified as needing improvement on the regional transit system. Crime scene tape stretches across an escalator at MARTA's Midtown station following a shooting Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By David Plazas 1 hour ago Share

Over the weekend, I read and responded to nearly three dozen emails about my recent column “MARTA keeps breaking my heart. I’ll keep riding and demanding change.” I heard from people who stopped riding Atlanta’s commuter rail system after suffering an assault on a train or platform and nobody came to their aid.

Others told me the recent killing of a 66-year-old great-grandmother on a train approaching the Oakland City station and a shooting in another train in Midtown last Friday convinced them to take a pause. My niece, who does not live in Atlanta, sent me a TikTok video of a woman who said she witnessed the shooting and typed the text in her video: “I’m never riding Marta (sic) again.” Some readers dinged MARTA on its cleanliness, security presence and customer service. One letter to the editor writer said it was “insanity” for me to keep riding the train. You can find his letter and a sample of others below.

For the sake of the region, I want to see this system succeed, which is why leaders need to listen to the people in this community about the problems they see and the solutions they propose.

Email me at david.plazas@ajc.com and consider submitting your own letter for publication sharing your experiences and ideas for improving the system.” -- David Plazas, AJC opinion editor (Illustration: Elaine Knox for the AJC) Security, cleanliness are top concerns I enjoyed reading your article about MARTA. Since retiring, I have been riding MARTA quite frequently, traveling from Sandy Springs to Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown, and the airport. Fortunately, I qualify for the Senior Reduced Fare Program.

I agree with your assessment that, despite its challenges, MARTA offers tremendous convenience and saves a great deal of time by helping riders avoid traffic. My biggest concerns are the cleanliness of the train cars, which often smell of marijuana, the presence of homeless individuals and panhandlers who frequently ride the trains, and the apparent lack of security. I have yet to see a MARTA police officer on a platform or in a train car. I also feel that reporting a potential security issue is not as easy as it should be. As a follow-up to your reporting on MARTA, I would encourage you to interview regular riders and gather their firsthand opinions and experiences. While it is encouraging that MARTA is increasing security measures for the World Cup, I wonder what will happen once the event is over. MARTA is supported by local taxpayers year-round, not just by visitors attending the World Cup.

ROGER M. SOLOMON, SANDY SPRINGS MARTA police respond to a shooting on a train at Midtown station on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Remember what the definition of insanity is David Plazas writes, “MARTA breaks my heart. But I’ll keep riding and demanding change.” This statement reminds me of the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results. It also sounds like someone in a dysfunctional relationship who is hoping, just hoping, that maybe the other person will finally change and do better. But if MARTA doesn’t change, is there any real accountability? Probably not. The City of Atlanta and key MARTA counties are deep blue, so the ballot box offers little hope for change or true accountability. If MARTA is great, Democrats win. If MARTA is awful, Democrats win. So, why fix MARTA? I think with MARTA, what you see is what you get. Make your own assessment, and ride MARTA if you think the benefits outweigh the costs and risks.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA MARTA riders need assurance trains are safe This last week brought three stories that summarize MARTA’s major problem: crime. One, a senseless murder on a train, by a rider who was not even asked to pay because fare gates had been open over a month at MARTA stations due to a poorly conceived transition to a new fare system. Two, shattered glass on new fare gates, where the AJC story at least hints vandalism is to blame. Has no one who approved the new gates ever actually used MARTA and witnessed the rampant gate jumping and abuse that has gone on for years? Three, the sheriff announced that those accused of so-called low-level misdemeanors will not be jailed, a policy abandoned in other major cities after the inevitable increase in violent crime.

Presumably, fare jumping will be considered low-level crime, but it is crime, nonetheless. In other words, neither MARTA nor the sheriff’s office have a problem with criminals roaming MARTA stations. MARTA will likely reiterate its long-repeated mantra that crime on its trains is random and no one should worry. Really? How will this play out with the upcoming FIFA games, let alone regular riders already reluctant to ride the trains? PAUL FRANZETTI, ATLANTA A broken fare gate at the Georgia State MARTA station forces riders to use alternative gates on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Safety starts with presence and zero tolerance MARTA promised a police officer on every train. That promise has gone largely unkept, and the consequences are now fatal. I ride MARTA regularly and have seen a police presence on a train exactly once. Officers who are present tend to cluster on platforms, chatting rather than patrolling. Meanwhile, riders witness infractions on virtually every trip: people sleeping across seats, panhandling, eating and drinking, blasting phones or yelling, and vendors openly selling liquor, cigarettes, and stolen goods. All of it, ignored.

The recent killing of a passenger did not happen in a vacuum. It happened in an environment where MARTA’s own leadership signaled, through inaction, that the rules do not apply. The blood of that victim is on the hands of every official who let this commitment quietly die. Safety is not complicated. It starts with presence and zero tolerance, enforced visibly and consistently. When riders see officers actually patrolling and intervening, the culture shifts. Criminal behavior thrives in the absence of accountability. MARTA riders deserve to feel safe. They were promised they would be. It is time for MARTA’s leadership to either honor that commitment fully or answer publicly for why they have not. The next victim is preventable. The choice is theirs. NICK VILLAUME, DECATUR Let people ride for free during the World Cup Now that the new rail cars will not be ready for the World Cup beginning in mid-June, my suggestion is to clean the existing rail cars — the exteriors of the old rail cars have not been cleaned in months — and keep them in service during the events.