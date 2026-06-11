Metro Atlanta No timeline for new MARTA trains to enter service Latest delay means it is unlikely that any new trains will be in service during World Cup. Two of the new CQ400 railcars are parked at Avondale Yard between Avondale and Kensington MARTA stations on Friday, May 29, 2026. As the World Cup approaches, new MARTA trains have not yet completed essential safety tests and won’t be ready, and MARTA has canceled the planned Thursday launch of its new railcars. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Sara Gregory 1 hour ago Share

There’s still no date for MARTA’s new trains to enter service, officials said Thursday. The first of the new railcars, built by Swiss manufacturer Stadler, were scheduled to go into service June 4, and MARTA officials had promised that several would be operational by the start of the FIFA World Cup games in Atlanta on Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report about significant delays in testing the cars, which MARTA officials had previously not acknowledged. The debut was officially postponed last week. MARTA has yet to submit to the Georgia Department of Transportation the final paperwork to certify the trains are safe and ready for passengers, the first step in the process that can take up to 30 days for state regulators to sign off. Jonathan Hunt, MARTA’s interim general manager and CEO, said he and the staff involved in getting the trains into service were “heartbroken” about the delay, but predicted that it will be forgotten in time. “It will come, and I know a year from now it’ll be more of a footnote than the main headline,” Hunt said.

Hunt described the delay as essentially a paperwork issue. GDOT officials have seen how the trains work and know they’re safe, he said. MARTA just has to “show its work” and submit all the documentation that proves the trains’ safety, according to Hunt.

Some, but not all, of the material has been submitted and is already being reviewed by GDOT, he said. MARTA and Stadler officials talk daily about the status of the remaining work, Hunt said, adding that the final paperwork should be submitted within “the next couple of weeks.” Once MARTA certifies the trains are safe, that starts the clock at GDOT. State policy says that MARTA is required to notify GDOT that the trains are ready at least 30 days before they can begin ferrying passengers. CEO Jonathan Hunt listens during a board meeting at the MARTA Headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Unless GDOT waives its policy, that timeline makes it nearly impossible for any of the new trains to go into service before the end of the World Cup in July. MARTA officials have said previously that the agency will be able to provide its expanded World Cup service with or without the new trains. They said the focus is on ensuring the trains are safe.