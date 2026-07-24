Strange ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs leave Atlantans guessing

Who is posting "Santa Is Watching You" signs across Atlanta? The bright red signs have appeared on utility poles from Little Five Points to Kirkwood, leaving Atlantans wondering who's behind them. Some see them as quirky public art. Others think they're a reminder that Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per capita than any city in America. The AJC's Thomas Lake and Fraser Jones set out to solve the mystery and explore why the signs are striking a nerve in one of the country's most surveilled cities. Watch the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South" and subscribe for more stories shaping the South.

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