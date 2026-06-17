Is MARTA safe? What riders across Atlanta say.

Is MARTA safe right now? Federal authorities are investigating MARTA’s security after several high-profile violent incidents, including the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Margaret Swan. Republican state lawmakers are also pressing transit leaders on how they’re protecting riders. An AJC analysis found violent incidents causing serious injury or death occur about once every 1.9 million MARTA trips, compared to a national average of 1 in 3.5 million. By distance traveled, MARTA’s crime rate is roughly in line with national averages. Still, statistics don’t tell the whole story. We visited three different MARTA stations to hear directly from Atlantans about safety concerns. Do you feel safe riding MARTA?

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