Collins takes aim at Ossoff in GOP runoff victory speech
Rep. Mike Collins clinched the GOP Senate runoff, using his victory speech to contrast his business background with Sen. Jon Ossoff and frame the race as a fight for Georgia’s future. Backed by a late endorsement from President Trump, Collins defeated GOP rival Derek Dooley and now heads into a November showdown against the incumbent Democrat. Credit: AP
Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.
Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? AJC producer Jaide Garcia examines the city's case ahead of the World Cup.
Jade Novah: From viral Rihanna cover to Atlanta music star
Jade Novah turned viral videos into an entertainment career that couldn’t be ignored. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr., Ron Williams/AJC|@JadeNovah/YT|Jade Novah|Getty
MARTA police chief defends safety record while acknowledging riders' fears
MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher addresses a string of violent incidents rattling riders.
This Atlanta man turned a Barbie van into a gas-powered ride
From a Barbie van to a miniature Bronco, these viral mini vehicles run for days on just one gallon of gas. Credits: AJC | @sota.benz, @grayskal3_visions_llc/IG