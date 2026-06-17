Collins takes aim at Ossoff in GOP runoff victory speech

Rep. Mike Collins clinched the GOP Senate runoff, using his victory speech to contrast his business background with Sen. Jon Ossoff and frame the race as a fight for Georgia’s future. Backed by a late endorsement from President Trump, Collins defeated GOP rival Derek Dooley and now heads into a November showdown against the incumbent Democrat. Credit: AP

0:46
AJC | 15 minutes ago

Collins defeats Dooley for GOP U.S. Senate nomination

Collins dismisses longtime adviser after vulgar post ignites outrage

Trump endorses Collins in runoff, shaking up Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Today's Video Headlines

Collins takes aim at Ossoff in GOP runoff victory speech

15m ago
FROM

What the World Cup means for Black culture in Atlanta

1h ago

Where does the South actually begin?

Is MARTA safe? What riders across Atlanta say.

More Videos

Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.

Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? AJC producer Jaide Garcia examines the city's case ahead of the World Cup.

FROM

Jade Novah: From viral Rihanna cover to Atlanta music star

Jade Novah turned viral videos into an entertainment career that couldn’t be ignored. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr., Ron Williams/AJC|@JadeNovah/YT|Jade Novah|Getty

MARTA police chief defends safety record while acknowledging riders' fears

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher addresses a string of violent incidents rattling riders.

This Atlanta man turned a Barbie van into a gas-powered ride

From a Barbie van to a miniature Bronco, these viral mini vehicles run for days on just one gallon of gas. Credits: AJC | @sota.benz, @grayskal3_visions_llc/IG