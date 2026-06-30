Bodycam footage shows Georgia police traffic stop leading to ICE arrests
A traffic stop for driving slow in the left lane quickly turned into an immigration arrest. The AJC obtained body camera footage showing how local police in Jefferson, Georgia, pulled over a work van and contacted ICE, which arrived within minutes to detain the driver and passengers. The video shows officers sharing passport information and coordinating directly with federal agents, even without a formal partnership. Officials say police should not target specific vehicles, including vans commonly used by construction workers. The AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan explains how a routine stop can funnel drivers into ICE custody — and what it reveals about local law enforcement’s role in immigration enforcement. Credits: AJC | Jefferson Police Department | Mario Guevara/Facebook | Luis Estrada Telemundo Atlanta/Facebook
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Credits:Miguel Martinez, Hyosub Shin/AJC | Felix Uribe Jr. for the AJC | Courtesy of Mirayah McFarlin
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