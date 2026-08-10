Atlanta has the most surveillance cameras per capita in the U.S.

How did Atlanta become one of the most surveilled cities in America? Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per capita than any city in the United States. Outside of China, it may be one of the most surveilled cities in the world. What started as 17 police cameras in 2007 has grown into a network of more than 60,000 public and private surveillance cameras connected to law enforcement through Operation Shield and Connect Atlanta. Supporters say the system improves public safety. Critics warn about privacy and overpolicing. The AJC's Fraser Jones investigates how Atlanta built one of the world's most extensive surveillance networks in the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South." Watch now and subscribe for more stories shaping the South. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | GDOT | Fusus/YouTube | Atlanta Police Department | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | The New York Times | Comparitech

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