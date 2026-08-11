Why Georgia’s birds are disappearing and what can be done

North America has lost nearly one-third of its bird population over the last 50 years, and Georgia is seeing the impact firsthand. As millions of migratory birds travel through Atlanta during spring and fall migration, experts say habitat loss, urban development, pollution and outdoor cats are putting more bird species at risk. The AJC’s Najja Parker joined birders at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to explore how conservation groups across metro Atlanta are working to protect migratory birds, restore habitats and make the city safer for wildlife. From bird migration in Georgia to Atlanta’s growing Bird City initiatives, here’s why protecting birds matters for the environment — and for people, too.

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