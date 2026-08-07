The forces that turned Atlanta into a surveillance hub
Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America, but how did it get that way? From public camera networks and real time crime centers to private camera partnerships and homegrown surveillance technology companies, several factors have helped make Atlanta a hub for surveillance innovation. The deeper we investigated Atlanta's 60,000-camera ecosystem, the more we found that there isn't a single answer — just a growing network of technology, policy and public safety efforts shaping the city. Credits: AJC | Atlanta Police Foundation | Getty Images | Georgia Institute of Technology | WANF
Elijah Patmon is chasing revenge and a state title before heading to Texas A&M
Elijah Patmon, Northside defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Jaden Upshaw is ready to shine before heading to Texas A&M
Jaden Upshaw, Lee County wide receiver and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Ta'Shawn Poole is putting Macon football on the map
Ta'Shawn Poole, Howard safety and Florida State commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Let Me Put U On: The Decatur trivia night that turned strangers into family
UATL's Brooke Leigh Howard found community one trivia night at a time. Here's why The Imperial in Decatur became her Tuesday tradition.