The forces that turned Atlanta into a surveillance hub

Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America, but how did it get that way? From public camera networks and real time crime centers to private camera partnerships and homegrown surveillance technology companies, several factors have helped make Atlanta a hub for surveillance innovation. The deeper we investigated Atlanta's 60,000-camera ecosystem, the more we found that there isn't a single answer — just a growing network of technology, policy and public safety efforts shaping the city. Credits: AJC | Atlanta Police Foundation | Getty Images | Georgia Institute of Technology | WANF

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