Who has the best banana pudding in Atlanta? We tried the top 5.
Banana pudding is a Southern classic and Atlanta has no shortage of spots claiming to serve the best. From old-school recipes to unconventional twists, some keep it simple, while others pile on the extras. The AJC's newsroom stepped up to help sample some of the city’s most talked-about iterations. The results were sweet, surprising and occasionally controversial. The big question: which one is Atlanta’s best?
Why Georgia’s birds are disappearing and what can be done
North America has lost nearly one-third of its bird population over the last 50 years, and Georgia is seeing the impact firsthand.
Atlanta has the most surveillance cameras per capita in the U.S.
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | GDOT | Fusus/YouTube | Atlanta Police Department | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | The New York Times | Comparitech
28,700 rides later, he’s saying goodbye to his favorite roller coaster
After 28,700 rides, one roller coaster enthusiast returned to Georgia’s Air Force One for its final day, joining fans from around the world to say goodbye.
The forces that turned Atlanta into a surveillance hub
Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America, but how did it get that way? Credits: AJC | Atlanta Police Foundation | Getty | Georgia Institute of Tech | WANF