Who has the best banana pudding in Atlanta? We tried the top 5.

Banana pudding is a Southern classic and Atlanta has no shortage of spots claiming to serve the best. From old-school recipes to unconventional twists, some keep it simple, while others pile on the extras. The AJC's newsroom stepped up to help sample some of the city’s most talked-about iterations. The results were sweet, surprising and occasionally controversial. The big question: which one is Atlanta’s best?

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