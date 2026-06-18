News ICE reportedly giving up on warehouse detention plan in Georgia, elsewhere Trump administration officials told Social Circle leadership that they have reversed course and will no longer pursue warehouse detention in the state. A drone image shows a large warehouse near downtown Social Circle, Ga., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2026. The Trump administration considered detaining thousands of immigrants in an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, about an hour east of Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Lautaro Grinspan 11 minutes ago Share

A planned expansion of immigrant detention infrastructure through the conversion of industrial warehouses into immigrant jails has largely been scrapped by the Trump administration. That includes Georgia, where the Department of Homeland Security spent nearly $200 million purchasing warehouses in the tiny cities of Social Circle in Walton County and Oakwood in Hall County, according to a Social Circle official who was briefed on the decision. The New York Times was first to report that most of the warehouses purchased by DHS for conversion will be sold or given away. That story did not mention either of the Georgia warehouses specifically.

But roughly four months after the federal purchase of two industrial warehouses in Georgia, Trump administration officials have communicated to local leaders that the properties will no longer be converted into immigrant detention centers, as had been originally intended. That plan, part of a nationwide revamp of the immigration detention system meant to boost deportations, had sparked widespread backlash in both Social Circle and Oakwood. At the end of May, Department of Homeland Security officials informed the Social Circle mayor and city manager that they were not moving forward with the warehouse detention plan in the state, said city manager Eric Taylor. “I was told three weeks ago that they’re not coming,” Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday afternoon. “They told me that they were looking to move forward in certain locations in the country, but those locations were not in Georgia.”

The information came from five sources within DHS, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Taylor.

A sign marks downtown Social Circle on June 9, 2026. ICE planned to open an immigrant detention center in the town, dividing residents. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Taylor then reached out to sources in the U.S. Congress for confirmation. He said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins called to let city officials know the reports were true. The congressional district of the newly minted Republican nominee in this year’s U.S. Senate race represents Social Circle. DHS officials responded to AJC questions about the Georgia warehouses with a statement that did not address the queries. “From day one, DHS has remained singularly focused on removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the United States and is always evaluating the best methods to do so,” the statement says. “These heinous criminals, once arrested, should be removed at lightning speed, not housed on American soil at the taxpayer’s expense. “DHS is moving swiftly to utilize EXISTING detention space with our state and county partners.”

In addition to the purchase price, converting the warehouses into spaces that could safely and humanely imprison humans would have cost additional hundreds of millions of dollars. City officials in both Social Circle and Oakwood said their municipal infrastructure could not support the facilities. Thursday’s story in The New York Times said the Trump administration planned to offload seven of the eleven warehouses it had recently purchased across the country for immigrant detention, including facilities in Michigan and New Jersey. It attributed the decision to the recent change of leadership at DHS. The warehouse detention project had been greenlit under the previous homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, who was brash in the pursuit of surging deportations. The new secretary, Markwayne Mullin, has stated that he wants the agency to work with community leaders and “be good partners.” For Taylor, news of ICE’s retreat led to “huge relief.” But he said it is tempered by the federal government’s failure to provide written confirmation of their decision. Taylor said he doesn’t expect that, anyway, given the lack of official communication about the fate of the Social Circle warehouse since ICE first showed interest in it.